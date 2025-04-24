403
Kuwait Restates Commitment To UN Charter, Int'l Security, Peace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday reiterated the country's unwavering commitment to the principles and goals of the UN Charter, and its belief in the vital role of multilateral cooperation in promoting international security and peace, and addressing joint global challenges.
In a press statement marking the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, the ministry echoed Kuwait's support for international efforts to put preventive diplomacy tools in place, promote dialogue and understanding, and build partnerships based on mutual respect and international law in a way that contributes to establishing a fairer and more stable international order. (end)
