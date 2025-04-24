Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Vietnam, U.S. Commence Talks About New Tariffs

Vietnam, U.S. Commence Talks About New Tariffs


2025-04-24 05:04:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 (KUNA) -- Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien held phone talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson L. Greer late Wednesday, commencing negotiations about economic and trade issues between both sides.
During the talks, Dien noted that Vietnamese ministries and sectors stand ready to address the US's concerns and work together to find mutually beneficial solutions based on the principle of harmonized interests and shared risks, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a press release.
The minister underscored his country's commitment to developing its comprehensive strategic partnership with the U.S., expressing the desire to promote economic and trade relations that are balanced, stable, sustainable, and effective.
For his part, the U.S. trade representative welcomed the two sides' agreement to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement, voicing confidence that they will soon reach appropriate solutions to promote stable and mutually beneficial economic and trade ties.
The Vietnamese-U.S. trade negotiations came amid mounting global trade tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump's announced tariffs on imports from a number of trade partners, including Vietnam. (end)
aab


MENAFN24042025000071011013ID1109467115

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search