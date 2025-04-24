Govt Establishes Dedicated Helpline For Assistance/Facilitation Of Tourists In Kashmir

An order from Divisional Commissioner's office reads that in case of any help/assistance, the tourists can reach 24 x 7 Helpline Numbers +911942-740003, 8899931010 and 8899941010.

It further reads that the following region-wise contact numbers are put in public domain for providing tourist related assistance/ facilitation:

1. Mr. Rahul Raina – Tourist Reception Centre – Srinagar, Directorate of Tourism – 9596311771

2. Ms. Mehnaz Khan – Srinagar, Directorate of Tourism – 9622484772

3. Mr. Irfan Bini – 9419013335

4. Mr. Sandeep Pandita – International Airport Srinagar – 6005892772

5. Mr. Rafiq Ahmad – 7006154329

6. Mr. Gohar Rafiee – Shopian Mughal Road Status – 7006580763

7. Mr. Shafaqat Itoo – District Budgam, Doodpathri – 7006823575.

8. South Kashmir: Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian & Pulwama – 9906663868.

9. Central Kashmir: Srinagar, Budgam & Ganderbal – 9906906115

The communique further reads that the helpdesk shall function under overall supervision of Director Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob Farooq .

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now