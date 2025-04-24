Swiss Central Bank Profits Hit By Strong Franc
-
Français
fr
Bénéfice de la BNS en repli au 1er trimestre
Original
Read more: Bénéfice de la BNS en repli au 1er trimestr
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Between January and the end of March, the Swiss issuing bank recorded an interim profit – before allocation to the provision for currency reserves – of CHF6.68 billion, more than eight times the annual figure, it announced in a press release on Thursday.
This result is in line with the forecasts of UBS bank economists, who were expecting a profit of between CHF5 and 15 billion, but at the lower end of the range of expectations.More More Swiss central bank resumes foreign currency buying spree
This content was published on Mar 31, 2025 The Swiss National Bank continued to buy foreign currencies in the fourth quarter of last year.Read more: Swiss central bank resumes foreign currency buying spre
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment