Swiss Central Bank Profits Hit By Strong Franc

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss National Bank (SNB) suffered a fall in net profit in the first three months of the year, due to the poor performance of its foreign currency investments, which the rise in the value of gold was unable to offset. This content was published on April 24, 2025 - 09:13 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Between January and the end of March, the Swiss issuing bank recorded an interim profit – before allocation to the provision for currency reserves – of CHF6.68 billion, more than eight times the annual figure, it announced in a press release on Thursday.

This result is in line with the forecasts of UBS bank economists, who were expecting a profit of between CHF5 and 15 billion, but at the lower end of the range of expectations.

