Kimberly Chang Releases New Children’s Book - Grandpa, My Hero

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Kimberly Chang is pleased to announce the release of her new children’s book, Grandpa, My Hero. Through vibrant illustrations and an inspiring story, this book explores themes of love, resilience, and the profound connection between generations.



A Heartwarming Children's Book Celebrating Love, Resilience, and Intergenerational Bonds



Grandpa, My Hero tells the story of Mia, a spirited young girl who shares an extraordinary bond with her Grandpa, her ultimate hero. When a stroke leaves Grandpa unable to walk or talk as he once did, Mia takes on the role of his dedicated “assistant.” Together, they embark on a journey of recovery, filled with creative therapy sessions, laughter, and the unwavering power of love.



This heartfelt story not only highlights the strength of intergenerational relationships but also teaches valuable lessons about patience, kindness, and the courage it takes to overcome life’s challenges. Readers of all ages will be inspired by Grandpa’s determination and Mia’s devotion, proving that true heroism lies in showing up for one another, no matter the obstacles.



About the Author:

Kimberly Chang is an advocate for seniors and intergenerational connection, inspired by her grandfather’s journey through a stroke during her childhood. Her experiences shaped her empathy for older adults and fueled her passion for creating Grandpa, My Hero. Beyond her literary endeavors, Kimberly is the creator of Bloom, an app designed to enhance seniors’ lifestyles and foster connections with their families and communities. Through her work, Kimberly aims to raise awareness about the importance of compassionate geriatric care while celebrating the strength and love shared across generations.





