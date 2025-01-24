(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Fusion Capital Partners acquires Tavoron

January 24, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Fusion Capital Partners , a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on engineered products and essential services businesses for industrial and commercial markets, has acquired Tavoron , a producer and supplier of industrial automation components, systems and services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Tavoron, comprised of multiple operating companies across the US and Canada, specializes in innovative electrical and air automation components, robotic systems and compressed air technologies.

The company's solutions and services are designed to optimize manufacturing processes, improve production quality and enhance workplace safety, helping customers automate complex and repetitive tasks to increase efficiency.

Jeff Chaney, principal of Fusion, says:“Tavoron offers a comprehensive range of components and solutions that empower customers to improve operational efficiency, simplify procurement, enhance visibility and reduce downtime caused by labor shortages.

“With strong demand for automation across multiple industries, Tavoron is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends given their broad product offering and specialized expertise.”

Jason Cowett, managing partner of Fusion, says:“Tavoron's strong leadership team, along with their clear strategic vision and commitment to customer success, aligns perfectly with our values at Fusion.

“Their focus on delivering exceptional value and pursuing ambitious growth initiatives is exactly the kind of partnership we seek as we analyze investment opportunities.

“We look forward to working alongside Tavoron's management to help drive the company's growth into a market leader, as they continue to expand and invest in cutting-edge technologies to better serve their growing customer base.”

Nicholas Martino, CEO of Tavoron, says:“Our partnership with Fusion is a significant milestone for Tavoron and highlights the value of our advanced automation technology in streamlining production for our customers.

“Fusion's deep sector expertise, operational support, and extensive network will enable us to expand our capabilities and accelerate our growth both organically and through strategic add-on M&A.”

Tavoron will continue to operate from its Eagan, MN headquarters and remain under the leadership of its current management team.