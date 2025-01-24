CLOUDX ANNOUNCES CDK INTEGRATION THROUGH THE FORTELLIS MARKETPLACE WITH APSMART

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CloudX, a leading SaaS company delivering intelligent accounting services to automotive dealerships, today announced its integration with CDK Global.

NORTH HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CloudX®, a leading SaaS company delivering intelligent accounting automation services to automotive dealerships, today announced its integration with CDK Global to publish on The Fortellis Marketplace .

“We are thrilled to bring our powerful accounts payable automation solutions to CDK clients via the APSmart® app on Fortellis. Through this integration, CDK dealers will be able to simplify invoice processing, expedite vendor statement reconciliation, and streamline payables while monetizing their process, ushering in greater value to their auto groups.” – Chris Cosgrove, Founder & Chief Revenue Officer, CloudX

The integration provides dealerships with a seamless way to connect CloudX's accounts payable automation solutions with CDK Global's Dealer Management System (DMS). By leveraging The Fortellis Marketplace, dealerships can access CloudX's suite of cloud-based products to automate critical accounting tasks, such as vendor invoice processing, statement reconciliation, and payment workflows. This enables dealers to reduce manual workload, enhance operational visibility, and improve profitability.

The Fortellis Marketplace is an online automotive commerce exchange that enables a true exchange of information and data in an open, secure, and accessible global network. The CDK platform enables CloudX to provide dealers with advanced automation tools for their AP operations, reducing errors, accelerating workflows, and enhancing financial processes.

To learn more about how CloudX can help streamline accounting processes and improve dealership operations, please visit CloudX .

About CloudX

CloudX is an accounts payable automation SaaS company that designs, operates, and supports adaptable digital transformation solutions for automotive dealerships. CloudX solutions include automation for:

● Vendor invoice processing

● Vendor statement reconciliation

● B2B integrated payments

CloudX helps automotive dealerships reduce the overall costs of accounts payable processing through automation, increasing efficiency, accuracy, and visibility. For more information, visit .

About Fortellis

Fortellis is a technology platform by CDK that enables the automotive industry to leverage, build, innovate, and integrate solutions and workflows to transform business. The Fortellis platform-with its Developer Network and Marketplace-connects software developers, OEMs, and dealers so they can create new and unique experiences efficiently and seamlessly. Visit fortellis to learn more.

