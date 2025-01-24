Scholz defines boundaries to ‘free speech’

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has once again condemned US billionaire Elon Musk, emphasizing that freedom of speech in Germany and Europe does not extend to promoting extreme-right ideologies. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Scholz responded to a controversy surrounding Musk's hand gesture during a celebration of former US President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Musk had been accused of making a Nazi salute, a claim he dismissed as a baseless attack, suggesting his critics needed “better dirty tricks.”



Scholz has previously criticized Musk, accusing him of supporting far-right movements and undermining democracy. This included Musk’s comments in December, where he praised Germany's far-right party, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), calling it the only force capable of “saving Germany,” and hosting a controversial livestream with the party’s co-chair, Alice Weidel. In response, Scholz labeled Musk’s actions as "completely unacceptable," arguing that Musk was aiding the extreme right in Europe.



The EU has been closely monitoring Musk’s influence, especially following the livestream, which has sparked concern about the potential impact on upcoming German elections. Several universities and institutions have also distanced themselves from Musk's platform, X, due to its perceived role in fostering radicalization.

