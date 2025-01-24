Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Sticker Guard For Semi-Trucks (NJR-182)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver and trucking company owner with over 25 years of experience. I was frustrated with IFTA and annual inspection stickers that would become weathered and damaged on the semi-truck from the elements and pressure washings," said an inventor, from Lincoln Park, N.J., "so I invented the STICKER GUARD. My design would protect and preserve the vulnerable sticker to keep the truck driver and moving."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect the IFTA or inspection sticker on a semi-truck. In doing so, it prevents sticker damage caused by the elements or pressure washing. As a result, it offers an attractive appearance, and it helps prevent the cost associated with obtaining a replacement sticker. The invention features a practical and protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies, truck drivers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NJR-182, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

