Free People Opens Doors To Highland Village Location

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Specialty women's clothing brand Free People has officially opened the doors to its new storefront in Highland Village on Friday, January 24th, relocating from its former location in Ridgeland. With its values of curiosity and adventure, the Free People brand is a fitting addition to both the creative and cultural hub of Jackson and the charming and eclectic Highland Village shopping center.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Free People to the Highland Village family,” said Arielle Weston, WS Development Director, Asset Strategy & Experience.“With their inspiring atmosphere and wide array of high-quality apparel, we know Free People will become a customer favorite at Highland Village.”

The national brand hosted a preview event on Thursday evening, inviting customers to shop their inventory while enjoying drinks from Cathead Distillery and offering a complimentary gift with purchase.

“After months of preparation, we are excited to finally open the doors to our new Highland Village location,” said Katerina Patouhas, spokesperson for Free People.“We are passionate about helping our customers find pieces that fit their unique style and cannot wait to continue welcoming the Jackson community to our storefront over the next few weeks.”

Shoppers will find both the latest trends and vintage inspired collections at Free People, including accessories, outerwear, shoes, intimates, swimwear and beauty products. Free People's pieces are created with care and intention, making it a go-to brand for women who explore life through fashion, art, music and travel.

Free People is located next to Buffalo Peak Outfitters at Highland Village. Follow Highland Village on Facebook and Instagram @highlandvillagejxn to stay up-to-date on events.

About Free People

Free People is a global lifestyle brand, defined by femininity, creativity, curiosity and adventure, with offerings in unique apparel, intimate wear, shoes and accessories. As an expansion of our lifestyle, Free People has moved into wellness, fitness, travel and curation of beauty starting from the inside out. The Philadelphia-based retailer is available via our global, and UK site, top department and specialty stores, as well as via Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and X.

About Highland Village

Highland Village is a charming Jackson, Mississippi staple that boasts a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it's the perfect place to spend the day. From a morning coffee to a night on the town and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village. Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Warby Parker, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit , and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit , call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn

