Bloomage Mitoegttm Achieves Self-Affirmed U.S. GRAS Certification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomage, a global leader in hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substance innovations, has achieved the self-affirmed U.S. GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status for the Bloomage MitoEGTTM, one of its key mitochondrial anti-aging ingredients. Earning this seal of quality and trust positions MitoEGT as a reliable and effective ingredient for a wider range of common food products.

MitoEGT earns self-affirmed U.S. GRAS certification

MitoEGT is Bloomage's L-Ergothioneine mitochondrial antioxidant developed through the company's cutting-edge microbial fermentation technology. This process ensures high purity, stability, and environmental sustainability. As an antioxidant, MitoEGT penetrates cells and mitochondria, supporting cellular protection and health. Recognized by the scientific community as the "longevity vitamin," it offers benefits in areas such as skin health, cognitive function, and cardiovascular health.

With its self-affirmed U.S. GRAS status, MitoEGT is now certified for a maximum addition level of 60 mg per serving in common food. It distinguishes itself as a prime option in its category, providing a compliant, safe, and effective healthy ingedient.

The efficacy of MitoEGT has been demonstrated through comprehensive research. Bloomage's study published in the Royal Society of Chemistry's (RSC) journal Food & Function (4.17 impact score) highlighted its ability to improve cognitive function by reducing mitochondrial damage and neuroinflammation in an aging model.

In addition to MitoEGT, Bloomage's MITOENGPQQTMTM, an ingredient that supports the conversion of NAD+ for cellular longevity, has also received substantial equivalence certification as a new food ingredient in China.

Liu Wei, General Manager of Bloomage's Nutrition and Health Raw Materials Division, said“These certifications once again exemplify Bloomage's leadership in the health and nutrition sector. The recent certifications for MitoEGT and MITOENGPQQTM demonstrate our ability to develop scientifically validated ingredients that meet stringent global regulatory standards. As consumer interest in mitochondrial health and anti-aging continues to grow, we are expanding our presence in international markets and deliver quality products that enhance everyone's lives.”

Bloomage Mito Plan for improving cellular health

Both MitoEGT and MITOENGPQQTM are a part of Bloomage's Mito Plan, an initiative to advance mitochondrial health at the cellular level. The plan integrates MitoEGT and MITOENGPQQTM into a complementary solution, addressing critical aspects of mitochondrial function to support anti-aging and overall health. The Mito Plan represents Bloomage's deepened commitment to developing cutting-edge cellular-level solutions for health and wellness.

About Bloomage

Since its founding in 2000, Bloomage has grown into a leading international company specializing in the research, development, production, and sale of hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substances for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and functional foods industries. Bloomage's commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable innovations have established the company as a trusted name for some of the world's most renowned brands. It now serves more than 4,000 customers in over 70 countries.

Learn more at

Attachment

Bloomage MitoEGTTM Achieves Self-Affirmed U.S. GRAS Certification

CONTACT: Bloomage ...