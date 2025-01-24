Jaipuria Institute Of Management Announces 50% Discount On PGDM Application Fee In Celebration Of Republic Day 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) January 24, 2025 – Jaipuria Institute of Management, a leading name in management education, is thrilled to announce a special offer in honor of India's Republic Day. Aspiring students now have the opportunity to apply for the prestigious Post Diploma in Management (PGDM) program at a 50% discounted application fee.

This limited-period offer is a step towards making world-class management education more accessible and affordable for aspiring business leaders across the nation. Prospective students can take advantage of this special Republic Day discount while applying to Jaipuria's PGDM programs for the academic session 2025-27.

Jaipuria Institute of Management has consistently been recognized as one of India's leading business schools, with campuses in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore. The institute is known for its academic rigor, focus on innovation, and a dynamic curriculum designed to prepare future leaders.

The PGDM program, offered by Jaipuria, stands out for its:

.Accreditations and Recognitions:

oNBA Accredited: Ensuring the highest standards of academic excellence.

oAIU Recognized: Equivalence to an MBA.

oAICTE Approved: Certified for quality education.

.Comprehensive Curriculum: A perfect blend of theoretical knowledge and industry-oriented learning.

.Strong Industry Connect: Extensive corporate tie-ups and placement support ensure students are industry-ready.

Program Highlights:

.Duration: 2 years full-time regular program.

.Campuses: Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore.

About the Republic Day Offer

Jaipuria Institute of Management is celebrating the spirit of Republic Day by fostering accessibility to quality education. The 50% discount on the application fee enables students to take their first step towards an enriching career in management.

Key Details of the Offer:

.Discount: 50% off on the PGDM application fee.

.Validity: Limited period offer.

.How to Apply:

oVisit ac.

oComplete the application process online to avail of the discount.

A Commitment to Excellence

In addition to making education more affordable, Jaipuria Institute of Management continues to focus on fostering leadership, innovation, and a collaborative learning environment. This Republic Day, the institute proudly celebrates its commitment to nurturing future leaders who will contribute to the growth and development of the nation.

Aspiring students are encouraged to seize this opportunity to join one of India's top management institutes and gain access to a transformative learning experience.

For more information and to apply, visit

About Jaipuria Institute of Management:

Established 28 years ago, Jaipuria Institute of Management has been at the forefront of providing excellence in management education. With four campuses across India and a unified admission process, Jaipuria Institute of Management offers students a seamless experience. All four campuses have been ranked among the top management institutes in India by NIRF 2024. As an AACSB member and AIU recognized institution, Jaipuria Institute of Management upholds rigorous academic standards. Additionally, it is NBA accredited and holds Graded Autonomy by AICTE, ensuring quality education. With a faculty of over 150 members and a vast alumni network of 1500+, Jaipuria Institute of Management continues to shape future leaders in the field of management.



About Jaipuria Group

Jaipuria's legacy of education began in 1945 with the establishment of Jaipuria College in Kolkata by the great visionary and educationist Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria, It is this unique heritage spanning 7 decades and 4 generations that sets us apart from other educational institutes.

Today Jaipuria Institute of Management is one of the largest groups in India to offer AICTE-approved PGDM programs. It has carved a mark in the national arena with four management institutes at Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore.

In K 12 segment Seth M. R. Jaipuria Schools is recognized as one of the leading schools in the country that seeks to provide access to high-quality national-level education.





