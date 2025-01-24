Weekly Roundup: 14 Health Press Releases You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This approval, which was granted following FDA Priority Review, is supported by positive results from the randomized, double-blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled study in which SPRAVATOalone showed a rapid and superior improvement in depressive symptoms compared to placebo as early as 24 hours.According to the Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC), alcohol-based hand sanitizer, which typically helps prevent many viruses, does not work well against the norovirus. Hand sanitizers' main ingredient – a form of alcohol – is not capable of degrading norovirus' tough exterior.The tour aims to address critical health disparities by partnering with trusted local churches to deliver lifesaving blood clot education and awareness directly to Black communities."With the acquisition now complete, we are excited to expand our immunology pipeline to include Nimble's novel oral peptide assets and look forward to integrating this proprietary technology into our R&D capabilities," said Jonathon Sedgwick, Ph.D., senior vice president and global head of discovery research, AbbVie.TriVerityTM, the first and only molecular blood test that can both identify bacterial and viral infections and assess need for critical care, is expected to enable timely and confident decision-making for emergency departments.The ADA, with support from Xeris, seeks to rectify the low rates of appropriate glucagon prescriptions by developing education materials and training resources for health care professionals and people living with diabetes.This new Community is committed to promoting the principles of clinical pharmacology within pediatric and maternal healthcare teams, educating healthcare professionals and the public and aligning US practices with global pediatric and maternal clinical pharmacology agendas.The research identified 36 actionable recommendations tailored for education leaders and teachers. These insights provide a roadmap for implementing technology and designing inclusive spaces that support diverse student needs.The acquisition highlights Iris Telehealth's commitment to expanding access to high-quality telepsychiatry services and addressing the growing demand for behavioral health support across diverse patient populations.The delivered INSPIRATM ART100 cardiopulmonary bypass systems will be distributed to sales targets across hospitals on the U.S. east coast and distributed to a cardiothoracic surgery division at a leading New York hospital.The initiative, in partnership with the Africa CDC, is part of a phased approach for a broader pan-African program. With a focus on building local healthcare capacity, the program will integrate three essential lifesaving SCD interventions into primary care services.These report cards highlight critical opportunities for improvement while recognizing the states leading the way in enacting legislation that benefits people living with ALS. "By working together, we can ensure that all people living with ALS have access to the care and support they need," said Alex Meixner, VP of state policy at the ALS Association.In 2025, 30% of Americans say they are taking part in Dry January, the annual challenge to abstain from alcohol – a 36% increase from 2024."We believe these interim results underscore the potential of ozekibart to provide meaningful clinical benefit for patients with advanced solid tumors, even in heavily pretreated populations," commented Josep Garcia, Chief Clinical Development Officer at Inhibrx.

SOURCE PR Newswire