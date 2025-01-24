First Citizens Bancshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens BancShares, ("BancShares") (Nasdaq: FCNCA ) reported for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Chairman and CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. said: "We delivered another quarter of strong results and experienced loan and deposit growth across all of our segments. Credit remained stable and our solid capital and liquidity positions allowed us to repurchase 461,583 shares of our Class A common stock for $963 million during the fourth quarter.

"In the wake of the recent wildfires and Hurricanes Helene and Milton, our thoughts continue to be with our associates, clients and communities across the West Coast and Southeast affected by these devastating natural disasters. We are committed to continuing our support for the mobilization of resources to impacted areas and the longer-term revitalization efforts."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Measures referenced below "as adjusted" or "excluding PAA" (or purchase accounting accretion) are non-GAAP financial measures (refer to the Financial Supplement available at firstcitizens or for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure).

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 ("current quarter") was $700 million compared to $639 million for the third quarter of 2024 ("linked quarter"). Net income available to common stockholders for the current quarter was $685 million, or $49.21 per diluted common share, a $61 million increase from $624 million, or $43.42 per diluted common share, in the linked quarter.

Adjusted net income for the current quarter was $643 million compared to $675 million for the linked quarter. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $628 million, or $45.10 per diluted common share, a $32 million decrease from $660 million, or $45.87 per diluted common share, in the linked quarter.

Current quarter results were primarily impacted by the following notable items to arrive at adjusted net income available to common stockholders:



Acquisition-related expenses of $62 million,



Intangible asset amortization of $16 million,



Favorable fair value adjustment on marketable equity securities of $10 million,



Realized gain on sales of marketable equity securities of $2 million,



Gain on sale of leasing equipment of $11 million,



Depreciation on impaired operating lease equipment of $4 million,



Other noninterest expense of $15 million, primarily due to impairment of software and related projects, and

Net impact of $123 million to income tax expense, mainly related to a change in our estimated state tax rates, as well as the tax effect of notable items.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN



Net interest income totaled $1.71 billion for the current quarter, a decrease of $87 million from the linked quarter. Net interest income related to PAA was $82 million compared to $101 million in the linked quarter, a decrease of $19 million. Net interest income, excluding PAA, was $1.63 billion compared to $1.70 billion in the linked quarter, a decrease of $68 million, primarily due to the following:





Interest income on loans decreased $108 million. Interest income on loans, excluding loan PAA, decreased $91 million, resulting from lower average yields, partially offset by the impact of higher average balances.





Interest income on interest-earning deposits at banks decreased $48 million, mainly due to declines in the federal-funds rate and, to a lesser extent, a decrease in the average balance.





Interest income on investment securities increased $19 million, mostly due to higher average balances resulting from continued purchases of short duration investment securities, partially offset by lower average yields.





Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $47 million, mainly due to lower average rates, partially offset by the impacts of higher average balances.



The remaining $5 million net decrease related to declines in interest expense on borrowings and other PAA.



Net interest margin was 3.32% compared to 3.53% in the linked quarter. Net interest margin, excluding PAA, was 3.16% compared to 3.33% in the linked quarter.





The yield on average interest-earning assets was 5.83%, a decrease of 35 basis points from the linked quarter, mainly due to declines in yields on loans and interest-earning deposits at banks, as well as a decrease in loan PAA.

The rate paid on average interest-bearing liabilities was 3.39%, a decrease of 18 basis points from the linked quarter, primarily due to lower average rates paid on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by the impact of higher average interest-bearing deposit balances.

NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE



Noninterest income was $699 million, an increase of $49 million compared to the linked quarter. Noninterest income in the current quarter included a gain on sale of leasing equipment of $11 million, a favorable fair value adjustment on marketable equity securities of $10 million, a gain on sale of mortgage loans of $8 million, and a realized gain on sale of marketable equity securities of $2 million.



Adjusted noninterest income was $516 million compared to $474 million in the linked quarter, an increase of $42 million. The increase in adjusted noninterest income was the result of an increase of $21 million in other noninterest income mainly attributable to fair value changes in customer derivative positions and other nonmarketable investments, an increase of $16 million in net rental income on operating lease equipment mostly due to repricing trends and lower maintenance, and an increase of $4 million in international fees due to higher foreign exchange activity.



Noninterest expense was $1.52 billion compared to $1.46 billion in the linked quarter, an increase of $61 million. Acquisition-related costs increased $16 million, mainly attributable to continued integration and personnel-related costs. Other noninterest expense in the current quarter included impairment of $13 million for software and related projects.

Adjusted total noninterest expense was $1.27 billion compared to $1.23 billion in the linked quarter, an increase of $39 million. Other noninterest expense increased $24 million, reflecting higher state-related non-income taxes, as well as donations to support relief efforts for Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Personnel cost increased $13 million, primarily due to net staff additions and higher revenue-based incentive compensation, as well as benefit expenses. Continued investments in technology contributed to an $8 million increase in equipment expense. The increases were partially offset by a decline of $12 million in professional fees. The remaining net increase of $6 million was spread among various noninterest expense line items.

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY



Loans and leases totaled $140.22 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.53 billion (4.4% annualized) compared to $138.70 billion at September 30, 2024. Loan growth was attributable to the following:





General Bank segment growth of $676 million (4.1% annualized) was primarily related to commercial and business loans in the Branch Network.





Commercial Bank segment growth of $508 million (6.2% annualized) was mainly related to loans in our industry verticals.



SVB Commercial segment growth of $342 million (3.4% annualized) was mostly related to Global Fund Banking, partially offset by a decline in Tech and Healthcare as repayments outpaced originations.



Total investment securities were $44.09 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $5.43 billion since September 30, 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to purchases of approximately $9.15 billion short duration available for sale U.S. Treasury and U.S. agency mortgage-backed investment securities during the current quarter, partially offset by paydowns and maturities.



Deposits totaled $155.23 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $3.66 billion since September 30, 2024 (9.6% annualized growth). Deposit growth was attributable to the following:





Corporate deposits increased $1.54 billion, mostly due to growth in Direct Bank savings deposits, partially offset by a decline in time deposits.





General Bank segment deposits increased $893 million, primarily due to growth in money market and interest-bearing checking, partially offset by a decline in noninterest-bearing checking deposits.





SVB Commercial segment deposits increased $692 million, mostly due to growth in interest-bearing checking and money market deposits.



Commercial Bank segment deposits increased $529 million, mainly due to growth in both noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking deposits.



Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 24.9% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024, compared to 26.0% at September 30, 2024. The cost of average total deposits was 2.46% for the current quarter, compared to 2.64% for the linked quarter.

Funding mix remained stable with 80.7% of total funding composed of deposits.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND CREDIT QUALITY



Provision for credit losses totaled $155 million for the current quarter compared to $117 million for the linked quarter, an increase of $38 million. The current quarter provision for credit losses included a provision for loan and lease losses of $158 million, partially offset by a benefit for off-balance sheet credit exposure of $3 million.



The $35 million increase in the provision for loan and lease losses was mainly attributable to an increase in net charge-offs of $15 million and a $20 million decrease in reserve release compared to the linked quarter.



Net charge-offs totaled $160 million for the current quarter, representing 0.46% of average loans, compared to $145 million, or 0.42% of average loans, for the linked quarter. The $15 million increase in net charge-offs was mainly related to the investor dependent portfolio in the SVB Commercial segment.



Nonaccrual loans were $1.18 billion, or 0.84% of loans, at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.24 billion, or 0.90% of loans, at September 30, 2024. The $60 million decrease in nonaccrual loans was mainly due to lower nonaccrual loans in both the non-owner occupied and owner occupied commercial mortgage portfolios, partially offset by a modest increase in nonaccrual residential mortgage loans.

The allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $1.68 billion, or 1.20% of loans, at December 31, 2024, down from 1.21% at September 30, 2024. The slight decline in the allowance ratio reflected a reserve release of $2 million in the current quarter, primarily due to lower specific reserves, partially offset by increases in loan volume. The reserve release of $22 million in the linked quarter was primarily due to changes in credit quality and lower loan balances, partially offset by changes in the macroeconomic forecast, higher specific reserves, and the reserve estimate related to Hurricane Helene. The reserve estimate of $20 million related to Hurricane Helene did not change from the linked quarter.

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense was $36 million compared to $234 million in the linked quarter. The decrease of $198 million was primarily attributable to a change in our estimated state tax rates during the current quarter after filing our first income tax returns that reflected the SVBB Acquisition. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 22.7% and the adjusted effective tax rate was 25.6%.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY



Capital ratios are well above regulatory requirements. The estimated total risk-based capital, Tier 1 risk-based capital, Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital, and Tier 1 leverage ratios were 15.04%, 13.53%, 12.99%, and 9.90%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.



During the current quarter, we repurchased 461,583 shares of our Class A common stock for $963 million and paid a dividend of $1.95 per share on our Class A and Class B common stock. Shares repurchased during the current quarter represented 3.50% of Class A common shares and 3.26% of total Class A and Class B common shares outstanding at September 30, 2024. From inception of the Share Repurchase Program ("SRP") through December 31, 2024, we have repurchased 814,641 shares of our Class A common stock for $1.66 billion, representing 6.02% of Class A common shares and 5.61% of total Class A and Class B common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024. The total capacity remaining under the SRP was $1.84 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Liquidity position remains strong as liquid assets were $59.34 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $58.36 billion at September 30, 2024.

