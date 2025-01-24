Vasco Triumphs In Carille’S Debut, Securing First Carioca Victory Against Madureira

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vasco da Gama clinched their first win in the Campeonato Carioca, defeating Madureira 2-0 at the Arena da Amazônia in Manaus. The match marked the debut of new head coach Fábio Carille and showcased Vasco's full-strength squad for the first time this season.



The game took place amid pre-match tensions between the two clubs. Madureira accused Vasco of refusing to share their flight to Manaus, calling it a "haughty attitude". Vasco responded by dismissing and even mocking their rival's claims.



Carille's starting lineup featured key offensive players Philippe Coutinho, Alex Teixeira, and Vegetti. New signings Lucas Oliveira and Tchê Tchê also made their first appearances for the club. This full-strength team contrasted with the alternative lineups used in previous matches.



Vasco dominated the early stages of the game. In the 5th minute, Lucas Piton missed a clear opportunity after a defensive error by Madureira. The breakthrough came in the 21st minute when Paulinho capitalized on a Madureira mistake, scoring off an assist from Tchê Tchê.



The second half saw Madureira attempting to equalize. Renato Henrique and Gustavo Coutinho both had chances but failed to convert. Vasco's Vegetti nearly doubled the lead in the 18th minute but missed his shot under pressure.





Vasco's Tactical Triumph

Carille made strategic substitutions, bringing on Maxime Dominguez, Mateus Carvalho, and Payet to maintain control of the game. The tactical changes paid off as Vasco secured their victory in the 50th minute. Vegetti headed in a cross from the right, sealing the 2-0 win for Vasco.



This victory propels Vasco to fifth place in the Carioca standings with six points. Madureira, now with four points, sits in tenth place. Vasco's next match is against Portuguesa-RJ, while Madureira faces Fluminense in the upcoming round.



The win marks a positive start for Carille's tenure at Vasco. It demonstrates the potential of their full-strength squad and sets a promising tone for their Carioca campaign. The team's performance suggests a renewed focus on tactical discipline and offensive efficiency.

MENAFN24012025007421016031ID1109125443