Flipster Launches Superstars Program Amid Rapid User Growth Globally

In a move to foster deeper connections with communities and empower individuals passionate about the digital economy, Flipster , a global trading exchange with millions of users and nearly $120 billion in annual trading volumes, is launching the Flipster Superstars Program . This innovative Superstars program is designed to empower individuals passionate about crypto to lead the conversation, spotlight innovative ideas, and redefine how trading platforms engage with their users.

Flipster Superstars offers an opportunity for crypto digital enthusiasts to influence the industry from within. The program calls on creators, community influencers, and storytellers to team up with Flipster, leveraging their unique talents to drive awareness and adoption of the platform's cutting-edge features while amplifying its presence in nearly 200 countries.

A Platform for Crypto Trailblazers

Flipster Superstars focuses on three core roles to engage a diverse range of talents:



The Social Media Guru: Driving engagement on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) by creating content that resonates with crypto audiences and builds meaningful connections

The Influencer Maker: Strengthening Flipster's presence within key crypto communities, including Telegram and Discord, by leveraging networks and fostering authentic conversations The Storyteller: Crafting engaging content-whether visual or written-that highlights Flipster's unique offerings and simplifies complex concepts for a global audience

Opportunities and How to Join

Flipster Superstars offers performance-based rewards of up to 100,000 USDT, along with exclusive previews of campaigns and access to premium trading tools. Further details on the opportunities and how to become a Flipster Superstar can be found here .

A Collaborative Initiative for Crypto Digital Enthusiasts

Flipster Superstars is a voluntary initiative designed for individuals passionate about crypto and community engagement. Participants will have the chance to work closely with Flipster users and employees while gaining firsthand experience in the crypto space.

About Flipster

Flipster is a global cryptocurrency exchange serving millions of users globally. Catering to both novice and experienced traders, the platform offers over 300+ trading pairs across futures and spot markets, with zero trading fees and tools designed for seamless, efficient trading. Beyond trading, Flipster provides opportunities for users to participate in the broader crypto ecosystem, including yield-generation options with up to 22% APR on deposits with no lock-in periods and staking features like Launchpool .

