Hitachi Launches Food Quality Visualization Solution With Time-Temperature Sensing Ink

TOKYO, Jan 24, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd. (HIES) is now offering paid samples of its innovative food quality visualization solution using time- temperature sensing ink. This ink, which changes color based on elapsed time and temperature, enables cost-effective quality monitoring in the supply chain. Without requiring power or retrieval, the solution simplifies tracking temperature-sensitive products, improving product value and reducing waste.

Revolutionizing Supply Chain Monitoring

Temperature control in the supply chain is critical, particularly for fresh produce and perishables. Existing solutions liketemperature loggers are often expensive and cumbersome. HIES's time- temperature sensing ink offers a practical alternative by providing clear, visual indicators of accumulated temperature over time. This innovation enhances transparency and allows growers, wholesalers and retailers to optimize shipment and storage decisions.

How It Works

The solution includes a label printed with time-temperature sensing ink and a quality visualization app. The label is attached to products and includes a two-dimensional code for

tracking. By scanning the label with the app, users can determine accumulated temperature data, predict ripeness, and identify the optimal time for consumption.







Proven Effectiveness

In a demonstration with melons, the ink's temperature tracking matched traditional loggers, showcasing its reliability. The app successfully predicted ripeness, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and reduce waste.







About Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems

The Hitachi Group promotes the social innovation business, which uses data and technology to create a sustainablesociety. As part of "Connected Industries," which provides solutions by digitally connecting products in various industries, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems provides industrial products and services such as air compressors, power distribution transformers, and motors. Under the phrase "Leading a Sustainable Future," Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems aims to solve issues faced by customers and society by providing green

products with low CO2 emissions and high efficiency and digitally connected products. For more information, please visit the Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems at .

