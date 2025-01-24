Malavika Mohanan Gears Up For Intense Sequences In ‘Sardar 2’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Malavika Mohanan is currently filming high-octane, intense forest sequences for her upcoming "Sardar 2."

An insider has revealed new details about Malavika's new project. According to the source, the actress has begun filming the second schedule of her highly anticipated film Sardar 2 in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. The actress is said to be shooting some high-stakes, action-packed scenes.

The source revealed,“Malavika is currently shooting for the next schedule of Sardar 2, a major Tamil film starring Karthi. She recently began a new schedule in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. Malavika is filming some intense forest sequences.”

Directed by P. S. Mithran, "Sardar 2" is the much-anticipated sequel to actor Karthi and director PS Mithran's hit 2022 film of the same name. The action drama, which also features SJ Suryah, picks up the intense story of espionage, action, and drama.

"Sardar," a gripping spy action thriller, featured Karthi in dual roles as a father and son. The film followed the journey of a cop who, determined to overcome the stigma of being the son of a national traitor, uncovers his father's hidden secrets and discovers a larger conspiracy at play.

Malavika, who made her debut with Yudhra alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, is also gearing up for her Telugu debut. She is set to star in“The Raja Saab” alongside pan-India actor Prabhas. Touted as a horror comedy, the film is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Maruthi. The movie will also feature Nidhhi Agerwal as another female lead.

Speaking about“The Raja Saab," Malavika had earlier shared, "It's my Telugu debut, and I waited long for it. I wanted the right film to come my way to foray into the industry. I think nothing gets better than Prabhas, sir. It's in the rom-com space, a very fun, easy film.”

She added, "It's lighthearted and will cater to a universal audience. We are still shooting for it, and the film should be released in April next year. I am really looking forward to it."