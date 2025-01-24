Medhavi Skills University Partners With Indian Chamber Of Commerce To Boost Education And Skill Development

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/New Delhi, 23 January 2025: Medhavi Skills University (MSU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) during the North India Education Summit 2025. This partnership aims to address skill shortages in key sectors, enabling learners to acquire industry-relevant competencies and secure sustainable employment opportunities. It also seeks to inculcate an entrepreneurial culture and create sustainable opportunities across industries.



The collaboration leverages the strengths of both institutions to design and implement initiatives that enhance education, innovation, and capacity building. Key objectives include identifying and addressing skill gaps in vital sectors, developing educational programs focused on entrepreneurship and innovation, conducting dissemination activities such as workshops, seminars, and exhibitions, implementing Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programs, reskilling, and upskilling initiatives to align with evolving industry needs, and establishing a strategic partnership to apply for government schemes and projects.



Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Kuldip Sarma, Co-Founder and Pro-Chancellor Medhavi Skills University stated,“This partnership with ICC represents a crucial step in aligning academia with industry demands. By leveraging ICC\'s vast network and resources alongside MSU\'s expertise in skill development, we aim to equip learners with in-demand skills. Our focus extends beyond technical proficiency to encompass critical thinking, creativity, ethical reasoning, and lifelong learning, ensuring our programs align with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020. The collaboration is happening at an exciting time as ICC celebrates its centenary year.”



Mr. Nikhil Kanodia, Chairman – Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Northern Region while expressing enthusiasm for the partnership, commented,“We are delighted to collaborate with Medhavi Skills University, an institution committed to advancing education and skill development. The expertise of Medhavi Group in the skilling domain is unparalleled. This MoU symbolizes a shared vision to address the dynamic needs of the industry and enable students and professionals to excel in an ever-evolving workforce. Together, we aim to promote, design, and develop educational programs on entrepreneurship and innovation.”



Through this MoU, MSU and ICC will jointly apply for government schemes and projects to maximize the impact of their collaborative efforts. The partnership will facilitate the sharing of knowledge and resources to strengthen entrepreneurial ecosystems and ensure the delivery of quality skill development programs that meet international standards. This partnership underscores a unified commitment to empowering communities through education, innovation, and capacity-building initiatives, setting the stage for a brighter future for learners and professionals alike.



About Medhavi Group



Medhavi Group is a pioneering organization dedicated to skill development, industry-integrated education, and nation-building. Through Medhavi Foundation and Medhavi Skills University (MSU), the group has transformed over 2.2 lakh lives across India. Medhavi Foundation, a not-for- profit organization and a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) partner, operates 300+ training centers, including 10+ Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKK). It is empanelled with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as a Third-Party Aggregator (TPA) under NAPS and collaborates with industry leaders like TCS, Emami, and Honda for CSR-driven skill programs. Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Sikkim, is established under the 2021 Medhavi Skills University Act. It is the 1st university in India to integrate NEP 2020 in an industry led format. MSU is also the youngest skills university to win medals at India Skills 2024, representing Sikkim on a national stage and preparing students for the World Skills Contest in France. Recognized by Economic Times as the Best Brand in Education, MSU is one of two universities approved by the Directorate General of Training (DGT) to offer Work Integrated ITI (CTS) programs under the Flexi MoU Scheme. Among 1,200 Indian universities, MSU is one of four recognized“Awarding Body” by NCVET.

Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Nitin Jaitapkar

Email :...