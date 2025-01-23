Education Above All Foundation Reaffirms Commitment To Promote Inclusive Quality Education For Children & Youth Globally

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DOHA, QATAR, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On the International Day for Education, Education Above All (EAA) Foundation , a global development and education foundation, reiterates its global call to governments, organisations, and individuals to prioritise education as a universal right, particularly for marginalised and vulnerable communities. By addressing systemic barriers, protecting from attacks, and fostering innovative partnerships, the EAA Foundation reaffirms its commitment to ensuring every child, regardless of circumstances, has access to inclusive, quality education as a foundation for peace, sustainable development and economic development.

The Zero Out Of School Strategy

EAA Foundation's Zero Out- of- School Children (OOSC) Strategy represents an ambitious global effort to ensure that every child has access to quality education. With over 251 million children and youth worldwide currently out of school (UNESCO, 2024), EAA Foundation working with its partners is tackling the root causes of exclusion, including poverty, conflict, and insecurity, climate change, social and cultural norms and inadequate infrastructure.

Through innovative solutions, such as flexible learning models, community-driven initiatives, and tailored partnerships, EAA Foundation is breaking down barriers to education, enhancing access to, and delivering equitable quality education for out of school children.

To date, EAA Foundation has successfully enrolled more than 14,3 million out of school children in primary education and constructed over 5,700 schools, creating safe and inclusive learning environments. EAA Foundation's efforts reflect its unwavering commitment to reducing the global education gap and fostering equitable learning opportunities for all.

A Global Call to Action

“This International Day for Education serves as a reminder that education is not only a human right but also a catalyst for sustainable development,” said Mr. Mohammed Al Kubaisi Acting CEO of Education Above All Foundation.“Through education, we are not just transforming individual lives-we are reshaping communities and creating a more equitable world. Our Foundation remains deeply committed to restoring the right to education for generations, especially the most marginalised and enabling their economic empowerment.”

EAA Foundation's efforts have supported over 22 million children and youth including 7 million conflict and insecurity-affected communities. By leveraging over 3 billion in funding, with support from global partners, the EAA Foundation is alleviating barriers to education and fostering resilience in the world's most vulnerable populations.

For more information about the Education Above All Foundation and its mission, visit .

About the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA Foundation aims to transform lives through education. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bring hope and real opportunities to the lives of impoverished and marginalised boys and girls. EAA Foundation is comprised of the following programmes: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To All (ROTA), Silatech, Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), Innovation Development (ID) and Together project.

