Protiviti Promotes 22 Leaders To Senior Positions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

More than 1,000 employees also promoted throughout global consulting firm

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti has promoted 22 people to the positions of managing director and senior director as of January 2025 to help its clients face ever increasing challenges related to AI, modernization, compliance with regulations, data and security, among other areas. These newly promoted leaders possess the experience and knowledge to support its clients' opportunities for growth while addressing the challenges specific to each client's industry. These new leader promotions span the wide range of Protiviti's offerings, including Internal Audit and Financial Advisory, Risk and Compliance, Technology Consulting and Business Performance Improvement.

"We are very pleased to recognize our new Protiviti leaders, each of whom has delivered exceptional results for our clients and our people," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "Their promotions reflect their leadership, deep expertise and innovative thinking that enable us to offer exceptional solutions to our clients, as well as the career growth opportunities available at Protiviti."

New Managing Directors

Steve Apel - Dallas

Ali Ashiqali - Chicago

Leslie Bordelon - Houston

Nikunj Chadha - London, U.K.

Jessamyn Gates - Phoenix

Jay Gohil - Atlanta

Eli Hajjar - Houston

Steve Henrie - Charlotte, N.C.

Justin Jacob - Miami

Megan Manderscheid - Chicago

Bryon Neaman - Washington, D.C.

Charlie Newman - London, U.K.

Nick Russell - Dallas

Cesar Sanchez - Bogotá, Columbia

Kees Schrama - Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Dr. Carsten Schroeder - Munich, Germany

Kunal Sehgal - Austin

Harpreet Singh - Los Angeles

Mario Solis - Mexico City, Mexico

Cornelia Tomczak - Frankfurt, Germany

New Senior Directors

Shane Fogle - Atlanta

SunDeep Kalsey - Chicago

Protiviti has also promoted more than 1,000 people to positions across the organization in countries around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, The Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.

About Protiviti

Protiviti ( ) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th consecutive year, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI ).

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: Photos of quoted spokespeople available upon request.

SOURCE Protiviti

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED