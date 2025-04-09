SEALSQ And IC'alps Collaborate To Develop Quantum-Resistant Asics For Automotive Safety

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

SEALSQ Corp, a company specializing in semiconductors and post-quantum technology, has announced a strategic partnership with IC'ALPS, a French ASIC design house, to develop advanced Application-Specific Integrated Circuits aimed at enhancing functional safety in the automotive sector. This collaboration seeks to address the emerging cybersecurity challenges posed by quantum computing advancements.

IC'ALPS brings to the partnership its expertise in power management integrated circuits and adherence to automotive safety standards, including IATF16949 and ISO 26262 for functional safety. The joint effort focuses on creating ASICs that integrate post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, providing robust security features designed to withstand potential threats from quantum computers.

The ASICs developed through this collaboration are expected to offer several key benefits:

– Compliance with ISO 26262 Certification: Ensuring adherence to technical safety requirements essential for automotive applications.

– Integrated Post-Quantum Security: Incorporating quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms to safeguard against future cybersecurity threats.

– Miniaturization and Performance Enhancements: Achieving compact designs without compromising on performance, crucial for modern automotive systems.

– Electromagnetic Immunity: Enhancing resilience against electromagnetic interference, vital for the reliability of automotive electronics.

– Real-Time Responsiveness: Facilitating swift processing capabilities necessary for autonomous driving systems.

– Comprehensive Customer Support: Providing end-to-end assistance from design to deployment, ensuring seamless integration for automotive manufacturers.

SEALSQ and IC'ALPS are co-developing methodologies to ensure that safety goals are traceable and measurable, encompassing Failure Modes, Effects, and Diagnostic Analysis and integrated diagnostics with self-monitoring circuits. The collaboration emphasizes optimization to ensure that safety features do not unnecessarily increase development cycles or costs, while also streamlining integration for automotive original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

See also Apple's AI Health Coach Could Transform Personal Wellness

In February 2025, SEALSQ entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire 100% of IC'ALPS, aiming to further strengthen its leadership in post-quantum security solutions. This proposed acquisition is subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, and regulatory approvals.

The global ASIC market is projected to grow significantly, driven by increasing demand in sectors such as telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and notably, automotive applications. Advancements in process nodes and packaging technologies are enabling higher integration, improved performance, and reduced power consumption, facilitating innovations in artificial intelligence , Internet of Things , and 5G applications.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?