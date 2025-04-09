NEOM Green Hydrogen Company Embarks On Extensive Recruitment Drive For Pioneering Plant

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Greenlogue/AP

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company has initiated a substantial recruitment campaign to staff its forthcoming green hydrogen facility at Oxagon in Saudi Arabia's northwestern region. This initiative seeks to attract skilled professionals across various departments, including Corporate, Environment, Health, Safety, and Security , Risk Management, Operations & Maintenance, Finance, Information Technology, and Cyber Security. The construction of this plant is progressing on schedule, with full operational capacity targeted by the end of 2026.

In a demonstration of the project's appeal, NGHC recently conducted its inaugural virtual career fair, which garnered over 9,000 registrations from candidates within the Kingdom. This overwhelming response underscores the enthusiasm among professionals to contribute to this groundbreaking venture.

Wesam Alghamdi, Chief Executive Officer of NGHC, emphasized the strategic importance of assembling a proficient team, stating,“By bringing together top talent from Saudi Arabia and around the world, we are building a skilled team to deliver the world's largest green hydrogen plant and kick off operations, setting the stage for a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.”

The green hydrogen plant is a collaborative endeavor involving ACWA Power, Air Products, and NEOM. Once operational, it is projected to produce up to 600 tonnes of carbon-free hydrogen daily, which will be converted into green ammonia for transportation by Air Products, the exclusive off-taker for 30 years. This output is anticipated to significantly reduce global carbon emissions, with estimates suggesting a decrease of up to five million tonnes of CO2 annually.

NGHC's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce is evident, with current figures indicating that 16% of its employees are female and 43% are Saudi nationals. The company is actively engaging with local universities to encourage young professionals to pursue careers in the burgeoning green energy sector.

Alghamdi highlighted this focus on local talent development, stating,“We are also committed to working closely with universities in the Kingdom to encourage young people to take up roles in our exciting industry.”

