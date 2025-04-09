Treasury Secretary Bessent Reports Over 70 Nations Seek New Trade Talks

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has disclosed that more than 70 countries have approached the United States to initiate discussions on new trade agreements. This development follows the Trump administration's implementation of significant tariffs aimed at addressing trade imbalances and protecting domestic industries.

The administration recently imposed a 10% minimum tariff on all imported goods, with higher rates targeting specific nations-25% for allies such as Japan and South Korea, and over 45% for export-reliant countries like Vietnam. These measures have led to global market fluctuations and prompted several nations to seek negotiations. Bessent emphasized that these tariffs serve as a strategic tool to encourage fair trade practices and open markets for American products.

Japan, significantly affected by the new tariffs, has swiftly responded. President Donald Trump announced that Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is sending a delegation to Washington for trade discussions. During a recent call, Ishiba expressed disappointment over the tariffs and urged reconsideration. Bessent noted that Japan's proactive approach exemplifies the administration's intention to use tariffs as leverage to bring trading partners to the negotiating table.

The administration's tariff strategy has elicited mixed reactions domestically and internationally. Critics argue that such measures could escalate into trade wars, leading to increased consumer prices and economic instability. Conversely, supporters contend that the tariffs are a necessary step to rectify longstanding trade inequities and revitalize American manufacturing.

In Congress, the response has been largely supportive among Republicans. Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson have opposed bipartisan efforts to limit presidential tariff authority. However, some Republicans, including Senators Chuck Grassley and Mitch McConnell, have advocated for legislation requiring congressional approval for tariffs, reflecting concerns about potential overreach and economic repercussions.

