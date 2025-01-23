St. Regis Hotels And Resorts Redefines Luxury With The Opening Of The St. Regis Aruba Resort On The Coveted Palm Beach Coast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Blending local Dutch-Caribbean culture with the storied legacy of the St. Regis brand. Taking inspiration from the island's powdery white beaches, cultural richness, and Casibari Rock Formations, guests are invited to experience the colonial architecture and colorful areas inspired by the island's streets, guiding visitors to the best address on-island. The newly built resort presents 252 exquisite guestrooms, including 52 suites personalized to guest's needs.

"Aruba is one of the most remarkable islands in the Caribbean, and we are proud to unveil The St. Regis Aruba Resort on the pristine shores of Palm Beach, further expanding our global portfolio of legendary hotels and resorts," said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. "As we continue to celebrate 120 years of timeless elegance, we remain deeply focused on growing our resort portfolio and solidifying St. Regis as the ultimate symbol of luxury leisure destinations and one-of-a-kind experiences."

The resort offers guests six distinctive culinary experiences, celebrating the exotic flavors of Aruba's multicultural heritage. Showcasing the island's vibrant culinary fusion, these venues introduce innovative signature dishes to the gastronomic scene. At the heart of the dining offerings is the rooftop restaurant, Akira Back , by Michelin-starred Chef Akira Back, where guests can savor his acclaimed Japanese and Korean-inspired creations while enjoying breathtaking views-a harmonious blend of exceptional flavors and stunning vistas. The St. Regis Aruba Resort's additional dining experiences include Eskama , an immersive Caribbean restaurant, and Nuba , an Aruban-inspired pool and beachside restaurant. In addition to the property's restaurants, The St. Regis Aruba Resort will feature two bars, The St. Regis Bar and Ventura , and a coffee shop, Grano Café .

As tradition for all St. Regis properties, The St. Regis Aruba Resort will feature its own iteration of the Bloody Mary, fittingly titled the Bon Bini Mary, which guests can enjoy at The St. Regis Bar. "Bon Bini" means "welcome" in Papiamento - the local language of Aruba. The Bon Bini Mary, inspired by the island's warm hospitality, is a unique creation that blends local papaya, lime, and habanero chili with aromatic spices, creating a uniquely Aruban cocktail.

The resort offers an array of world-class amenities designed for relaxation and indulgence. Guests can unwind at two exquisite pools with private cabanas, stay active in the state-of-the-art fitness center, or rejuvenate at The St. Regis Spa . Nestled against the serene backdrop of Aruba's pristine beaches and azure waters, the spa features curated treatments inspired by the island's natural beauty. Younger guests are welcomed at The Children's Club, where cultural and educational experiences bring Aruba's rich heritage to life. "Aruba has long been a haven for travelers seeking exceptional escapes, and St. Regis' legendary vanguard spirit and traditions are a perfect fit for this extraordinary destination," said Brian King, President of Caribbean & Latin America (CALA) for Marriott International.

Offering stunning backgrounds, The St. Regis Aruba Resort's meetings and events spaces combine luxurious elegance with impeccable service. The property's 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor function space are ideal for any occasion, specifically the resort's Terrace Suites and Astor Ballroom. Visitors can enjoy tailored experiences designed to meet their group's unique needs, enhanced by exceptional culinary offerings, dedicated event planners, and the renowned St. Regis Butler Service, ensuring every detail is flawlessly executed.

With the opening of The St. Regis Aruba Resort, the brand introduces its renowned luxury and signature service to the stunning shores of Palm Beach. "A St. Regis hotel is the ultimate House of Celebration, from the daily champagne sabering to afternoon tea and we are eager to bring these moments to the breathtaking shores of Aruba," said Oliver Reschreiter, General Manager, The St. Regis Aruba Resort. "Guests can immerse themselves in the island's vibrant culture, indulge in exquisite cuisine, and experience the legendary St. Regis service. We are confident that The St. Regis Aruba will become a true icon of luxury hospitality in the Caribbean."

For more information or reservations, please visit: stregisarubaresort.

ABOUT ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 60 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis or follow Instagram and Facebook . St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy .

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy MomentsTM, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.