British Intelligence Analyzes Russia's New Deal With Iran

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The new 20-year agreement on the "comprehensive strategic partnership", signed by Vladimir and Masoud Pezeshkian, covers a range of areas, but it is unlikely to significantly boost bilateral relations, as distrust between the two countries persists.

This was reported on X by the British of Defense, citing intelligence, Ukrinform reports.

As noted, the partnership between Russia and Iran was almost certainly driven by mutual security and economic interests, as the two states growing closer since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"Russia has remained reliant on Iranian military support as the war in Ukraine has continued. However, a level of mistrust remains and tensions in the relationship will highly likely present obstacles to the expansion of their cooperation,” the summary says.

Russia-treaty on strategic partnership poses no new threats to Ukraine – expert

It is emphasized that the agreement is part of a broader framework of cooperation between the Russian Federation and Iran in various areas. It almost certainly represents a commitment to strengthen bilateral ties. The deal covers cooperation across defense and security, economy, trade, transportation, energy, technology, information, and cyberspace security.

Unlike Russia's agreements with the DPRK and Belarus, the agreement between Moscow and Tehran does not include a clause on mutual defense, British intelligence notes.

“The agreement highly likely provides a legal framework for further Iranian-Russian cooperation, formalising existing and future collaboration efforts. However, it is unlikely to represent any significant uplift to the partnership or materially expand the scope of their current cooperation,” analysts believe.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 17, Russia and Iran signed an agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership.