Keen To Improve Social Services For Citizens - Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- of Social Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila affirmed on Thursday keenness to improve the ministry's performance and services to the public.

Addressing obstacles facing staff at community development centers and wedding halls, with the goal of finding comprehensive, sustainable solutions, Al-Huwaila, also Family and Childhood Affairs Minister, told a group of community center and wedding halls supervisors that the State's current focus is on strengthening partnerships with the private sector and civil society to achieve desired developmental goals and increase financial revenues.

According to a ministry statement, Al-Huwaila underscored the need to move away from traditional methods in managing centers and halls, seeking innovative ideas that elevate the quality of services offered to citizens.

"We must keep pace with the global digital transformation and harness it to enhance services at community centers and wedding halls," she noted, adding that she had directed to identify all administrative needs of centers and halls, providing the necessary budget either through the ministry or via partnerships with relevant entities.

For his part, the ministry acting undersecretary Dr. Khaled Al-Ajmi stressed that the Community Development Department is the second largest department in the ministry, with more than 1,200 employees, playing a crucial role in fostering community engagement by making community centers and wedding halls available to citizens at affordable prices.

Al-Ajmi added that the ministry supervises more than 27 community centers and 76 wedding halls, of which 69 affiliated with donors and cooperative societies, while seven belong directly to the ministry. "We are in the process of incorporating all wedding halls soon into the 'Sahel' application in line with the ministry's digital transformation plan."

He noted that the ministry has asked the Community Development Department to coordinate with cooperative societies to maintain these centers, reinforcing the concept of community partnership.

"Our main goal is serving the citizens and providing them with the best possible services". (end)

