Seven Texas Police Wounded In Shooting, Gunman Dead: Officer

Washington: A man in the US state of Texas shot and wounded seven officers at an apartment where he had barricaded himself inside, before later being found dead by SWAT members, authorities said Thursday.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said officers responded to a "suicide in progress call" late Wednesday at an apartment complex north of the city.

"The first officer who arrived was shot, and six others subsequent to that were shot as well," McManus said in a post on Facebook.

A man in his 40s "barricaded himself inside the apartment for several hours," he said.

"At the end of the event the suspect was found to be deceased," McManus added, noting it was not immediately known whether the suspect took his own life or was shot by SWAT officers at the scene.

At least four officers were transported to hospital with injuries that were non-life-threatening, he said. The conditions of the other three were unclear.

Shootings are alarmingly commonplace in the United States, where there are more guns than people.

Since January 1 there have been at least 16 mass shootings -- defined as a shooting involving at least four victims, dead or wounded -- across the country, according to the Gun Violence Archive.