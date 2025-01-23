Henry Repeating Arms Introduces Visionary Special Products Division

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Special Products Division represents a significant leap forward for us," states Andy Wickstrom, President of Henry Repeating Arms. "Over the last few years, we've brought in some of America's brightest minds in firearms design and developed a deeply rooted culture of exploring the unknown. This isn't about following trends; it's about leading with purpose and innovation to create new ones."

The Special Products Division, headquartered in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, is born from a singular mission: to lead while others follow. With a focus on advanced materials and metallurgy, cutting-edge manufacturing processes, and collaborating with other leaders in their respective spaces, SPD aims to deliver practical solutions that set a new bar for their use cases, whether it's a backcountry hunter seeking the most rugged, ultralight, long-distance hunting rifle, or a discerning hobbyist wanting the best platform for their suppressor.

"As an engineer, the unique challenges and questions being answered by those in the Special Products Division are exhilarating," said Nick Chappell, Vice President of Engineering. "Our team is empowered with the autonomy necessary for these types of projects, and backed by an extensive array of tools, resources, and connections both within and beyond the firearms industry to ensure results of the highest quality. We foster a culture of discovery and originality and are excited to showcase the capabilities of the Special Products Division to the world."

Henry Repeating Arms plans to roll out its first offerings under the SPD banner by Spring 2025.

For more information about the Special Products Division about upcoming product launches, please visit henryusa/spd .

ABOUT HENRY REPEATING ARMS

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company's motto is "Made in America, Or Not Made At All." Every Henry firearm comes with a Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 800 people and has over 350,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement, first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa , on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

