Apos Program

New Study Finds Apos® Superior to Traditional Physical Therapy for Chronic Low Back Pain

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new study published in the Global Spine Journal, one of the most respected journals in spine and orthopedics research, highlights the superior effectiveness of Apos ® in managing chronic low back pain (CLBP).

The study, conducted in partnership with Matthew N. Bartels , MD, MPH, Chairman of Rehabilitation and Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Montefiore Einstein ,, was a randomized controlled trial (RCT) that compared Apos®, an FDA-registered, non-invasive personalized footworn medical device with traditional physical therapy (PT), for treatment of chronic low back pain (CLBP).

Study Overview: The trial involved 162 participants, who were randomly assigned to one of the two treatment groups and monitored over 12 months. The study used pain reduction, functional ability, and quality of life as primary outcome measures.

Key Findings:

1 Reduction: Patients using Apos® experienced an average pain reduction of 56%, compared to a 26% decrease in the Physical Therapy group.

2 and Quality of Life: The Apos® group demonstrated superior improvements in daily functional ability and overall quality of life.



“These findings underscore the long-term efficacy of Apos®, which exceeds the outcomes typically associated with non-surgical treatments for chronic low back pain, and the potential for Apos® to transform chronic low back pain management by offering a scientifically validated, non-invasive alternative that delivers superior outcomes,” said Ganit Segal, MPE, MBA, EVP, Chief Science & Innovation Officer at AposHealth.

The results suggest that use of a personalized footworn medical device can potentially improve long-term outcomes and quality of life for people experiencing chronic low back pain.



About AposHealth

Our journey began 20 years ago with a simple yet powerful idea: to relieve pain by teaching people to move and walk pain-free. For the past two decades, our dedicated experts have tirelessly developed and refined our flagship solution - Apos®.

Apos® represents a breakthrough in precision medicine for musculoskeletal pain, offering a targeted, personalized approach to managing chronic knee, hip, and non-specific lower back pain. Unlike conventional treatments, Apos® customizes its foot-worn medical device and treatment program based on each patient's unique anatomy, biomechanics, neuromuscular responses, and medical history.

This personalized solution is as effortless as wearing a pair of glasses, offering significant improvements in pain relief, functional ability, and quality of life-all within the comfort of the patient's home.

Over 150,000 people have already reclaimed their freedom with Apos®, enjoying a better life while simultaneously reducing healthcare costs for themselves, insurance companies, and employers.

At AposHealth®, we are committed to revolutionizing musculoskeletal treatment to help give people back their active lives.

