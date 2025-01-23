Trump issues threat to Russia with additional sanctions

(MENAFN) US President Donald has indicated that further sanctions could be imposed on Russia if it refuses to engage in talks aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict. When asked at a press conference about the possibility of new sanctions, Trump responded, "Sounds likely."



Trump, who has been critical of President Biden's military support to Ukraine, did not rule out sending more weapons to Kyiv under his leadership but emphasized that the European Union should match the US in terms of financial and military support for Ukraine. “We are in there for $200 billion more than the EU. I mean, what are we, stupid?” he remarked.



While stressing his readiness to engage in discussions with both Ukrainian President Zelensky and Russian President Putin, Trump suggested that the Ukraine conflict stemmed from Putin’s “disrespect” toward Biden. He also mentioned his recent conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, urging him to take action to resolve the conflict, though he noted that China had not made significant efforts in that direction.



In response, Russian President Putin welcomed Trump's desire to restore communication between Russia and the US, emphasizing that any dialogue must be based on mutual respect and equality.

