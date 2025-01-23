Israel fires ‘counterterrorist operation’ in occupied West Bank

(MENAFN) Israel has initiated a significant military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, aimed at countering in the region, according to Prime Benjamin Netanyahu. Dubbed ‘Iron Wall,’ the operation is part of Israel's ongoing efforts to target threats from the Iranian axis, Netanyahu stated. He added that the campaign was another step in securing areas in Judea and Samaria, the Israeli term for the West Bank, which has been under Israeli since 1967.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in collaboration with the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) and the Israel Border Police, confirmed the launch of the operation. Initial reports indicate that the operation began with intensive drone strikes in the city, and at least eight Palestinians have been killed, with 35 others reported injured, according to local health authorities.



This military action follows a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which took effect on Sunday. The ceasefire had ended a 15-month conflict that began after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel in October 2023, resulting in significant casualties on both sides and material damage in Gaza. The ongoing hostilities also sparked additional conflicts between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and led to long-range strikes between Iran and Israel.

