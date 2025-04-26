Coinferencex Dubai World's First Decentralized Event With Innovation And Global Reach



CoinferenceX is a decentralized Web3 event happening in Dubai on April 28, 2025.

Dubai, UAE – April 26, 2025 - CoinFerenceX , the world's first decentralized Web3 conference, is back-this time in Dubai on April 28, 2025 . After its exciting earlier editions, the event is now leveling up with more global partners and a fresh focus on making Web3 events more open, connected, and engaging for everyone.

CoinFerenceX blends on-site networking with real-time online participation, offering a truly global experience that includes live streams, local events, and interactive sessions from around the world.

Whether you're in Dubai or watching from Singapore, Berlin, Lagos, or São Paulo-you're not just an audience member. You're part of the event.

This unique format gives Web3 builders, thinkers, and investors a chance to connect across borders, share knowledge, and grow the ecosystem together.

Dubai is one of the fastest-growing crypto hubs in the world, and this edition of CoinFerenceX will dive deep into what makes the region important for blockchain innovation. The event will also explore global trends in crypto, gaming, regulation, security, and more.

The Exchange Wars – Who Will Survive the Next Crackdown?

RWA – Tokenizing Real $#!t or Just More Digital Hype?

Narrative is King: How Stories, Not Data, Move Markets in Web3.

DeFi is Dead, Long Live DeFi.

VCs, Bags & Bullsh*t – Who's Really Driving Web3 Narratives?

Blockchain Security – Why Do We Still Keep Getting Hacked?

AI x Web3 – Collision Course or Perfect Merge?

Crypto Regulation – Is the War Just Beginning?

Plus, a special closing fireside chat with a surprise industry legend.

CoinFerenceX Dubai is proud to welcome new partners-Decent Labs, TrustWise and Kannch Network who are working to simplify and improve how Web3 works.

Decent Labs makes it easy for anyone to launch a Web3 project. Their no-code platform helps people build and scale blockchain startups without needing deep technical skills or huge budgets. With their new token $DCNT, they want to“tokenize everything”-meaning they're helping users turn ideas into real blockchain-based projects, quickly and affordably.

TrustWise is fixing one of the biggest challenges in crypto: banking. They offer tools to help startups manage money across borders, follow regulations, and even build their own digital banks. Whether you're just starting or looking to expand, TrustWise helps you go global without the usual red tape.



Kaanch Network is built for serious speed and scalability. It's a secure Layer 1 blockchain with 1.4 million transactions per second and 0.8-second block time-making it one of the fastest in the world. But this isn't just theory-it's already alive. Kaanch gives developers a solid, ready-to-use platform for building apps that need real performance. Born from deep research and innovation, it's a big leap toward a decentralized future that actually works at scale.

Global Reach, Local Impact

More than 4,000 people are expected to attend CoinFerenceX Dubai in person, and thousands more will join online or from community hubs around the world. These hubs aren't just watch parties-they include local speakers, panel discussions, and real-time engagement with the main event.

This blend of local and global creates a rich, shared experience where ideas travel freely across continents.

Built for the Community

The biggest difference with CoinFerenceX? It doesn't feel like a corporate event. It's built for the community-by the community. You don't need a plane ticket to be part of the conversation.

CoinFerenceX believes that access should never be limited by geography or cost. Everyone deserves a seat at the table.

Be Part of the Movement

CoinFerenceX isn't just another Web3 event-it's a movement. It's redefining how conferences work in the digital age by putting people, not just speakers, at the center of it all.

As the Dubai edition begins, one thing is clear: the future of Web3 will be shaped by those who show up, build together, and share freely.

Contact:

