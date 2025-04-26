403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Estonia`s leader blocks controversial regulation against biggest Christian church
(MENAFN) Estonian President Alar Karis has refused to sign a controversial law aimed at the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (ECOC), arguing that it violates the country’s constitution. The ‘Amendment to the Churches and Congregations Act,’ which was passed by the Estonian parliament earlier this month, would have prohibited religious organizations from having foreign affiliations deemed a security risk. The law was widely interpreted as targeting the ECOC, particularly its ties with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC). Under the proposed law, the ECOC would have been forced to sever connections with the Moscow Patriarchate, following previous demands to remove any references to it in the church's charter.
In a statement on Thursday, Karis acknowledged that the Moscow Patriarchate's actions may undermine the sovereignty and democracy of states. However, he expressed concern that the amendment, in its current form, unfairly limits freedom of association and religion. Karis warned that the vague wording of the law could lead to legal challenges and possibly extend to restrictions on other organizations, including political parties.
The ECOC praised Karis’ decision, thanking him for his “principled stand” and expressing a desire for continued dialogue with the government. The church emphasized that its canonical connection with the Moscow Patriarchate poses no national security threat, noting its history of loyalty to the Estonian state and commitment to democratic values, especially religious freedom.
The proposed changes to the law were introduced after the Moscow Patriarchate publicly supported Russia's military actions against Ukraine. Lauri Laanemets, Estonia's former interior minister, who initiated the bill, had previously threatened to shut down monasteries that failed to cut ties with the ROC and even suggested labeling the Russian church a terrorist organization.
Although the ECOC revised its charter in August 2024 to remove references to the Moscow Patriarchate, Laanemets argued that this action was insufficient. The ROC has condemned the proposed law as discriminatory, noting that the ECOC has never engaged in politics or endangered public safety. Moscow has called the legislation “unprecedented in its aggression and legal nihilism” and urged Estonia to end its religious discrimination.
Estonia, which was part of the Soviet Union until 1991, has a significant Russian-speaking population, making up about 27% of its citizens. Around 16% of Estonians identify as Orthodox Christians, while 8% identify as Lutherans.
In a statement on Thursday, Karis acknowledged that the Moscow Patriarchate's actions may undermine the sovereignty and democracy of states. However, he expressed concern that the amendment, in its current form, unfairly limits freedom of association and religion. Karis warned that the vague wording of the law could lead to legal challenges and possibly extend to restrictions on other organizations, including political parties.
The ECOC praised Karis’ decision, thanking him for his “principled stand” and expressing a desire for continued dialogue with the government. The church emphasized that its canonical connection with the Moscow Patriarchate poses no national security threat, noting its history of loyalty to the Estonian state and commitment to democratic values, especially religious freedom.
The proposed changes to the law were introduced after the Moscow Patriarchate publicly supported Russia's military actions against Ukraine. Lauri Laanemets, Estonia's former interior minister, who initiated the bill, had previously threatened to shut down monasteries that failed to cut ties with the ROC and even suggested labeling the Russian church a terrorist organization.
Although the ECOC revised its charter in August 2024 to remove references to the Moscow Patriarchate, Laanemets argued that this action was insufficient. The ROC has condemned the proposed law as discriminatory, noting that the ECOC has never engaged in politics or endangered public safety. Moscow has called the legislation “unprecedented in its aggression and legal nihilism” and urged Estonia to end its religious discrimination.
Estonia, which was part of the Soviet Union until 1991, has a significant Russian-speaking population, making up about 27% of its citizens. Around 16% of Estonians identify as Orthodox Christians, while 8% identify as Lutherans.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment