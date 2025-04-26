Savarkar & Golwalkar Opposed Ambedkar's Constitution: K'taka CM

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, April 26 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the "Sangh Parivar never participated in the freedom struggle, yet today they speak about patriotism".

"It is important for our party workers to have a clear understanding that Veer Savarkar and M.S. Golwalkar, considered as icons by BJP activists, opposed the Constitution drafted by B.R. Ambedkar," he added.

He was delivering a special lecture at the "Yuva Kranti" training camp organised by the Youth Congress.

Siddaramaiah said that the Congress played a significant role through its sacrifices and contributions in both the freedom movement and the building of modern India.

He added that the Congress was founded to ensure civil rights and social justice for the people of India.

"The Sangh Parivar never joined the freedom struggle, but now they lecture us about patriotism," the Chief Minister remarked sarcastically.

"Just as Mahatma Gandhi led the freedom movement, it was late PM Jawahar Lal Nehru who laid a strong foundation for Ambedkar's Constitution in India. Nehru's contributions to promoting unity and practicing tolerance on India's pluralistic soil were immense," he said.

He added that the caste system inspired by Manusmriti caused deep divisions in Indian society, and that this historical fact must be understood.

"The Youth Congress stands to protect India's Constitution and pluralism. You must have clarity on why we are building the Congress and how the RSS and Sangh Parivar are against India's plurality and the Constitution. Those who lack this clarity may not remain in the Congress for long," Siddaramaiah said.

He also added that freedom, equality, fraternity, tolerance, and coexistence are the very breath of our Constitution - and of India itself.

Quoting Ambedkar, Siddaramaiah said, "Power should not remain in the hands of a few privileged people; it must be placed in the hands of the common man."

"The Congress empowers the people with rights and opportunities, while the BJP hands over power and opportunities to the privileged few, which is against the Constitution," he alleged.

Thus, according to him, the BJP opposes the Constitution itself.

Siddaramaiah said that during his two terms as Chief Minister, he had launched and implemented programmes aimed at reducing inequality.

"For the true fulfillment of freedom, every individual must achieve economic and social empowerment. Uplifting the most marginalised is the spirit of Sarvodaya," he added.

He criticised how ignorance, superstition, and fatalistic beliefs have been artificially strengthened through repeated reinforcement.

"God does not discriminate between people. Beware of those who sow superstition in the name of god," he cautioned.

He added that God, as envisioned by Basavanna, is the true God we should recognise.

"Simply folding hands before God after committing sins will not absolve one of wrongdoing," he said.

"The BJP spreads lies in the name of God and religion, and there is a need to raise public awareness against it."

Siddaramaiah said that even Ambedkar had explicitly written that Savarkar and Dhangekar were responsible for his electoral defeat.

"If you possess clarity and commitment, no matter what others do, you will not waver," he added.

He also noted that Rama Jois of the BJP had gone to court against the reservation policy brought by Rajiv Gandhi, but the court upheld Gandhi's constitutional amendment, confirming it as constitutional.

He added that the BJP had even opposed the Mandal Commission report recommending reservations.

He concluded by saying that if young workers develop a clear understanding of history and principles, they can emerge as strong leaders in the future.

Siddaramaiah called for such Youth Congress workshops to be organised in every district across the state.