Russian intel reveals European ‘warmongers’ working to ridicule Trump’s peace attempts
(MENAFN) According to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Agency (SVR), several European countries are actively working to undermine US President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict. Since taking office, Trump has pushed for a quick end to the war, and his administration has held multiple rounds of high-level talks with Russia.
In a statement released on Thursday, the SVR accused British and French intelligence agencies of trying to discredit Trump and sabotage the negotiations between the US and Russia. The agencies allegedly instructed members of the now Russia-banned Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), founded by the late opposition leader Alexey Navalny, to spread false information about supposed “unofficial links” between Trump’s associates and Russia. They are also said to have approached investigative journalists from the opposition outlet Proekt and the Russian-language site Meduza, both of which are considered undesirable organizations by Moscow. Many of their staff members have fled Russia.
The SVR referred to these European actions as part of a campaign led by what it called “new European warmongers,” who are aiming to undermine Trump’s peace efforts. The agency further claimed that British and French intelligence agencies are particularly focused on uncovering details of US business dealings with major Russian companies such as Gazprom, Rosneft, Rostec, and Rosatom, with the goal of damaging US policy and disrupting peace talks.
The Russian agency also criticized European leaders for not learning from past mistakes, such as the discredited Steele dossier and the FBI's 2016 "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation into alleged Trump-Russia collusion, which found no evidence of wrongdoing. The SVR referred to these tactics as part of a broader European strategy to prolong the Ukraine conflict.
The Russian Foreign Ministry accused the UK and the EU of promoting militarism by continuing arms supplies to Ukraine and pushing for the deployment of troops, warning that these actions could escalate tensions with Russia. Sergey Shoigu, the head of Russia’s National Security Council, has warned that foreign troop deployments in Ukraine could trigger a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO, potentially leading to World War III.
