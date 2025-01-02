LABA Announces 2022-2024 Beverly Arts Biennial Shortlist Of Top 100 Global Artists

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The LABA-MIMV (Most Influential and Most Valuable Artists) initiative continues to captivate the global art community. This year's festival saw participation from artists across the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America, showcasing their work through both and in-person platforms. Notably, a vibrant exchange emerged among participants from Asia, Europe, and the Americas, demonstrating the festival's international reach and collaborative spirit.

Celebrating a Global Artistic Showcase

The 2022-2024 shortlist features artists from 29 countries, reflecting diverse artistic perspectives and cultural heritage:



1. David Carlson, 2. Jesse Pierpoint, 3. Brad Namie, 4. Karen McGarry, 5. Jason Swift, 6. Greg Auerbach, 7. Michael Janzen, 8. Mariana Siebold, 9. Qiuli Si, 10. Harley Cortez, 11. Chun Liu, 12. Jie Geng, 13. Youben Hu, 14. Tm Gratkowski, 15. Rori Art, 16. Lilli Muller, 17. Shanhe Wan, 18. Greenland Ge, 19. Xiaoyin Tan, 20. Inés Martínez, 21. Jianwei Wang, 22. Mariola Wroblewski, 23. Tian Chen, 24. Ekatherina Savtchenko, 25. Guangzhi En, 26. Refki Gollopenti, 27. Ricky Sencion, 28. Shorena Gogoshvili, 29. Andrea Marco Ghia, 30. Giorgio Bertozzi, 31. Gordo Durich, 32. Jose Raul Scschneeberger, 33. Helen Hernández, 34. Xiuwen Wang, 35. Audrey Keenan, 36. Juefu Zhang, 37. Yufen Li, 38. Aaron Osteen, 39. Gengmin Li, 40. Gary Turchan, 41. ZhiAi Chen, 42. Lavanya Varma, 43. Xia Yang, 44. Miguel Galván, 45. Feli Acuña, 46. David Nativel, 47. Vicki Lynn, 48. Dora Labora, 49. Hongyi Wang, 50. Juan Carlos Camarero, 51. Yun Wang, 52. Xiaoli Chen, 53. Hikaru Utada, 54. George Abramidze, 55. Jean Claracq, 56. Cecilia Granara, 57. Sya Warfield, 58. Nathanaëlle Herbelin, 59. Christine Safa, 60. Elené Shatberashvili, 61. Christine Jardin-Sourgen, 62. Roger-Lacan, 63. Simon Martin, 64. Laura Altobelli, 65. Ioannis Kaiserlis, 66. Kahlil Robert Irving, 67. Carol Worthey, 68. Haize Odogbo, 69. Tommaso Fattovich, 70. Francesca Borgo, 71. Clet Abraham, 72. Alessandra Bisi, 73. Gianfranco Meggiato, 74. Sophie Petetin, 75. Susan Pierce, 76. Xolly Mncwango, 77. Nast Plas, 78. Arina S. Khan, 79. Zoë Modiga, 80. Lady Zamar, 81. Kelvin Momo, 82. Yasunari Nakagomi, 83. De Mthuda, 84. Priddy Ugly, 85. Cybele Zhang, 86. Federico Ferrarini, 87. Wataru Ozu, 88. Masako Nakahira, 89. Bella Zhang, 90. Naoko Murata, 91. Flor Warburton, 92. Nicole Finger, 93. Yui Mizuno, 94. Yurika Kinoshita, 95. Sebron Grant, 96. Bella Zhang, 97. Chi Wai Cheung, 98. Ming Cong, 99. Arsène Odin, 100. Edouard Mazaré

Sponsorship and Support

The festival is proudly supported by prestigious sponsors, including the internationally acclaimed beauty brand MDSUN, luxury jewelry label Cynthia Clarté and fashion house Aris A. Their contributions underline a shared commitment to celebrating and elevating the arts.

Looking Ahead to 2025

The journey culminates in February 2025, when the LABA Biennial Organizing Committee will convene at the Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills to select the top 10 LABA-MIMV global artists. The selection process will involve a secret ballot by a distinguished panel of senior judges, ensuring a fair and transparent evaluation.

About the LABA

The LABA remains dedicated to nurturing artistic innovation and cultural exchange. Its biennial events are a testament to its commitment to celebrating creativity and fostering a vibrant international art community.

