Poll indicates majority of Poles against sending troops to Ukraine
(MENAFN) A recent opinion poll shows that a majority of Polish citizens are against the idea of deploying national troops to Ukraine, even in the event of a ceasefire between Kiev and Moscow. The poll, conducted in early April with over 1,000 adult participants, found that 56% were either strongly or somewhat opposed to Poland sending soldiers as part of a proposed international reassurance mission. Only 10% fully supported the idea, while 21% were somewhat in favor, and 13% remained undecided. The findings were reported by Radio ZET, which commissioned the survey.
The suggestion of forming a "coalition of the willing" to place troops in Ukraine has been floated by France and the UK, though only a few countries have expressed interest in participating. Russia has firmly opposed any NATO military presence in Ukraine under any condition.
In Poland, public discontent with supporting Ukraine has been growing, partly due to disruptions in the agricultural sector. Polish farmers have protested the surge of low-cost Ukrainian imports after the EU suspended trade restrictions, with a previous poll showing that 81% of Poles backed the farmers' demonstrations at their peak.
Tensions have also risen over the large number of Ukrainian refugees who fled to Poland after the war escalated in 2022. Some Polish citizens view these refugees negatively, associating them with crime or seeing them as economic burdens.
In response to growing public concern, Prime Minister Donald Tusk recently stressed that Poland would act in its own interests when it comes to Ukraine. He stated that while Poland would remain in solidarity with Ukraine, it would also ensure it benefits economically from any post-war reconstruction efforts.
The EU’s emergency suspension of quotas and tariffs on Ukrainian goods has sparked internal divisions, with countries like Poland implementing their own import bans in defiance of Brussels. EU Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen has since admitted that the bloc is reconsidering the trade policy.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian lawmakers have expressed concern over the large number of citizens who fled abroad and now seem unwilling to return, raising fears about long-term labor shortages. MP Nina Yuzhanina recently stated that most of those who left during the conflict are likely to remain abroad permanently.
