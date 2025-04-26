403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK, France show decline in in enthusiasm for sending troops to Ukraine
(MENAFN) France and the United Kingdom have reportedly shown a decline in enthusiasm for sending troops to Ukraine, according to The Times, which cited anonymous sources familiar with recent defense discussions held in London.
The two nations had been leading an initiative among European NATO members to form a so-called "coalition of the willing" that would deploy forces to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia. The idea was intended to serve as a form of security guarantee for Kiev. However, Russia has categorically rejected the possibility of any NATO troops being stationed in Ukraine, warning that they would be considered legitimate military targets.
During the London talks, the plan appeared to lose momentum. The Times reported that both UK opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron had expressed willingness to send troops as part of peacekeeping efforts, but sources noted a softening of that stance during the meeting.
Despite this shift, a defense insider told the newspaper that the UK has not completely abandoned the proposal.
European officials increasingly acknowledge that any deployment involving NATO troops would be unacceptable to Moscow. Russia has consistently warned that such actions, even under the label of peacekeeping, would be viewed as NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict and could provoke a military response.
Sergey Shoigu, Secretary of Russia’s National Security Council, reiterated that such a move could escalate into a full-scale confrontation between Russia and the US-led military alliance, potentially triggering World War III.
The discussions come amid broader EU efforts to bolster its defense capabilities, with plans to invest $840 billion in militarization, citing growing concerns over Russia. Moscow, however, has condemned the continued shipment of Western arms to Ukraine, accusing European governments of fueling the conflict rather than seeking diplomatic solutions.
The two nations had been leading an initiative among European NATO members to form a so-called "coalition of the willing" that would deploy forces to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia. The idea was intended to serve as a form of security guarantee for Kiev. However, Russia has categorically rejected the possibility of any NATO troops being stationed in Ukraine, warning that they would be considered legitimate military targets.
During the London talks, the plan appeared to lose momentum. The Times reported that both UK opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron had expressed willingness to send troops as part of peacekeeping efforts, but sources noted a softening of that stance during the meeting.
Despite this shift, a defense insider told the newspaper that the UK has not completely abandoned the proposal.
European officials increasingly acknowledge that any deployment involving NATO troops would be unacceptable to Moscow. Russia has consistently warned that such actions, even under the label of peacekeeping, would be viewed as NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict and could provoke a military response.
Sergey Shoigu, Secretary of Russia’s National Security Council, reiterated that such a move could escalate into a full-scale confrontation between Russia and the US-led military alliance, potentially triggering World War III.
The discussions come amid broader EU efforts to bolster its defense capabilities, with plans to invest $840 billion in militarization, citing growing concerns over Russia. Moscow, however, has condemned the continued shipment of Western arms to Ukraine, accusing European governments of fueling the conflict rather than seeking diplomatic solutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment