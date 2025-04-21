India's Energy Storage Sector To Attract Rs 4.79 Lakh Cr In Investments By 2032: IESA

MENAFN - KNN India)The India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) has announced that India's energy storage sector is expected to attract investments totaling Rs 4.79 lakh crore by 2032.

This projection was shared during the 5th Edition of International Conference on Stationary Energy Storage India (SESI) 2025, which concluded last week in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

According to the industry body, India's energy storage sector is positioned for a five-fold expansion between 2026 and 2032.

This growth aligns with the National Electricity Plan (NEP), which projects that by 2026-27, India will require an energy storage capacity of 16.13 GW, comprising 7.45 GW from pumped storage projects (PSP) and 8.68 GW from battery energy storage systems (BESS), with a combined storage capacity of 82.37 GWh.

The demand for storage capacity is expected to increase significantly by 2031-32, reaching 73.93 GW, with 26.69 GW from PSP and 47.24 GW from BESS.

This represents a total storage capacity of 411.4 GWh, distributed between PSP (175.18 GWh) and BESS (236.22 GWh).

Vinayak Walimbe, Managing Director of IESA's parent organisation Customised Energy Solutions (CES), emphasised at the event that this strategic investment is crucial for advancing technological innovations in the energy storage sector.

