Trump gives back Diet Coke button in Oval Office

(MENAFN) President Donald has reinstated the Diet Coke button at his Oval Office desk, according to the Wall Street Journal. This button, a hallmark of his first term (2017-2021), allows the president to quickly summon staff to bring him his favorite beverage—Diet Coke. Trump, known to consume up to 12 cans a day, had the red button removed in 2021 during a redecoration after Joe Biden took office.



Before his recent inauguration, the CEO of Coca-Cola presented Trump with a special-edition Diet Coke bottle, a playful reference to a mishap when a regular Coke was offered to him in his first term. During his previous presidency, Trump reportedly used the Diet Coke button to prank visitors, often making them think it was linked to launching nuclear weapons.



While the button appeared on Biden’s desk at times, its use during his presidency remained unclear, though rumors, fueled by comedic sketches, suggested it was for ordering ice cream. According to British billionaire Richard Branson, Obama used a similar button to request tea.



Trump’s return of the Diet Coke button is part of the customary Oval Office redecoration that occurs with every new president, which includes swapping out decor such as rugs, drapes, and artwork.

