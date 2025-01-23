Cathay Pacific Cuts Airfares To US, Japan, S Korea

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

HongKong : Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific has launched special fare discounts for UAE travellers as part of its 'JanOnPlanOn' campaign.

Travellers can save up to Dh300 on tickets booked by January 31, for between February 10 and December 31.

The discounted fares are available for flights from Dubai to destinations such as Hong Kong, Sydney, Melbourne, Seoul, and Tokyo. Additional discounts are also offered to Narita, Haneda, Osaka, Ho Chi Minh, Guangzhou, Beijing, and Shanghai.

However, bookings must be made by members of Cathay Pacific's loyalty program while logged into their Cathay Member account.

It said the discount applies to Economy, Premium Economy, and Business class for the first 200 tickets in each class on a first-come, first-served basis.

The airline has also rolled out discounts of up to 10 per cent for student travellers. Cathay has said the students can also take advantage of additional baggage allowances. Students can enjoy discounts on fares from Dubai to the South West Pacific and Asian destinations such as Manila, Hong Kong, Osaka, Brisbane, Taipei, and more. Students need to possess an international student ID card, the airline explained.

The airline said Wednesday (January 22) that the group has completed its two-year rebuilding journey, with its focus now firmly on adding more flights and destinations to reinforce Hong Kong's international aviation hub status.

In a bid to recover post-pandemic, the airline had launched multiple campaigns offering free tickets to travellers in partnership with Honk Kong's tourism authority.

According to its traffic figures for December 2024, Cathay Pacific and HK Express carried a combined total of more than 28 million passengers, marking an increase of 30.7 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, Cathay Cargo carried 1.5 million tonnes of cargo in 2024, 11 per cent higher than in 2023.

Cathay Pacific carried a total of 2,24 million passengers in December 2024, an increase of 26.4 per cent compared with December 2023. The month's revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) increased 27.9 per cent yearly.

Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said,“December is the traditional peak season for our travel business as customers visit friends and relatives and travel for leisure over the Christmas and New Year holidays.”

Lau said,“In 2024, we achieved a significant milestone during the year-end travel peak with Cathay Pacific and HK Express carrying more than 100,000 passengers in a single day - the most since the start of our rebuild - on a total of eight days.”

