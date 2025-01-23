Qatar, France Discuss Ways To Enhance Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Davos: of Commerce and H E Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani met on Tuesday with Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad H E Laurent Saint-Martin, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, held from January 20 to 24, 2025.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed ways to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, and industry, as well as exchanged views on key topics on the forums agenda.

They also addressed several issues of mutual interest.

In a separate meeting, HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry met with President of Alibaba Group Michael Evans.

The meeting discussed ways to explore opportunities for collaboration in areas of shared interest.

He highlighted Qatars successful economic policies aimed at supporting the private sector, emphasizing the incentives, legislation, and promising opportunities designed to attract investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to invest in Qatar.

The 2025 Davos Forum has seen broad participation from heads of state, government, and international organisations, private sector executives, civil society representatives, thinkers, innovators, and public figures.