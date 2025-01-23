Religion Communicators Council Hosts Informative Webinar On Derose Hinkhouse Awards

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, Tennessee, 23rd January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) hosted an engaging webinar today titled“How and Why to Enter and Win the DeRose Hinkhouse Awards.” This educational session provided attendees with valuable insights into the prestigious awards, which honor excellence in religious communication and recognize the creativity and impact of communicators in the field.







The webinar featured two distinguished speakers, Brad Pomerance and Kathy Williams, who brought their extensive expertise to the session.



Brad Pomerance , Senior Vice President of Programming and Development for Jewish Life Television (JLTV), shared his experience in crafting compelling stories and provided actionable tips for creating award-winning submissions. With decades of experience in television production and storytelling, Pomerance emphasized the importance of clarity, originality, and audience impact in communication projects. Kathy Williams , Director of Communications for the Presbyterian Mission Agency, highlighted the role of authenticity and strategic messaging in effective communication. Drawing from her work in the nonprofit and religious sectors, Williams provided practical guidance on how to align submissions with the award criteria while showcasing creativity and purpose.

The event was moderated by Rev. Brian Fesler , Senior Pastor of the Church of Scientology Nashville and a longtime RCC member. Rev. Fesler facilitated a lively and informative discussion, encouraging participants to ask questions and engage in meaningful dialogue.

“This webinar exemplifies our mission to support and inspire communicators of faith,” said Rev. Fesler.“The DeRose Hinkhouse Awards provide a platform to showcase the transformative power of communication in advancing understanding and unity.”

Attendees included religious communicators from various faith traditions and professional backgrounds. The interactive format allowed participants to learn not only from the speakers but also from each other, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose.

The RCC encourages all communicators in religious fields to consider submitting their work for the upcoming DeRose Hinkhouse Awards. Details about the awards and submission guidelines can be found on the RCC website at .

About the Religion Communicators Council:



The Religion Communicators Council is an interfaith association of professionals who work in communications, marketing, and public relations for religious organizations and faith-based nonprofits. Established in 1929, the RCC promotes excellence in religious communications and fosters understanding among diverse faith traditions.