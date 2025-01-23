Kuwaiti 10Th Relief Plane Departs To Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- The 10th relief plane of the Kuwaiti air bridge departed on Thursday from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, heading to Damascus International Airport with 40 tons of food and winter supplies, as part of "Kuwait by Your Side" humanitarian campaign.

This campaign, organized by the Al-Salam Association for Humanitarian and Charitable Works in collaboration with ministries of Social Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Defense, represented by the Kuwaiti Air Force.

Director of Al-Salam Association Hamad Al-Aoun stated to KUNA, that the society is committed to providing humanitarian aid based on high-level directives, highlighting the cooperation of official entities in responding to the urgent needs of Syrian families during the current crisis.

He added that more aid, including food, medicine, and healthcare, will be sent to meet increasing demands, noting that 2,800 tons of aid have been allocated to Syria as part of the winter campaign, in coordination with the Syrian Red Crescent to address priority needs.

He emphasized the urgent need to quickly deliver aid to those suffering due to the dire humanitarian situation.

The media representative of Al-Salam Association Yousef Al-Feraij, described the airlift as a message of solidarity from Kuwait to the Syrian people, adding that these efforts are coordinated with the Syrian Red Crescent to ensure that aid meets the specific needs of families.

Both officials stressed the importance of delivering essential supplies, such as food, healthcare, and shelter, to help stabilize affected families and alleviate their suffering. (end)

