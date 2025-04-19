Srilankan Chairman Urges Airbus For Cash, Aircraft, Legal Support

Dhaka: SriLankan Airlines chairman Sarath Ganegoda has reportedly been in talks with Airbus and urged the plane maker for the return of USD 23.3 million in pre-delivery payments, USD 200 million in compensation, four new A330-900neo aircraft free of charge, and assistance with other legal disputes.

The amount of pre-delivery payment comprises USD 19.2 million and its interest USD 4.1 million. The payment was made nearly 12 years earlier to acquire six A330-300 and four A350-900 aircraft, though the deal didn't finalize due to revealed allegations of corruption. SriLankan later received the A330s from a lessor, but not the A350s. Now, Ganegoda wants to recover the costs and expenses associated with the A350s, among other demands.

In addition to this, Ganegoda requested Airbus to negotiate with Rolls-Royce to drop two claims totaling an amount of USD 153.9 million in connection with canceled Trent XWB engine agreements; ask Thales Avionics to drop a claim for USD 3.7 million in connection with IFE installation agreements on the A350s; and pay or waive legal fees worth USD 6 million.

As of this writing, no media report has been published that could conclude why Ganegoda thinks Airbus should come forward and be this generous to SriLankan Airlines.

