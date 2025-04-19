Who Is Seema Singh? From Shahid Kapoor, Sushmita Sen To Karan Johar - Top Celebrities Turn Up For Her Daughter's Sangeet

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, and Arjun Kapoor, among others were seen in attendance at a sangeet night, hosted by Seema Singh, as part of her daughter's pre-wedding ceremonies.

Television actor and 'Bigg Boss' fame Karan Veer Singh, and 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' fame Seema Sajdeh were also seen at the event.

Who is Seema Singh?

Seema Singh is a philanthropist and the founder of NGO 'MeghaShrey', named after her children – daughter Meghna Singh and son Shrey Singh. The NGO's website quotes Seema Singh as a“dedicated social activist and visionary entrepreneur”.

In the 'about us' section of the NGO's website, photos of Seema Singh receiving awards from politicians like Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, former union minister Anurag Thakur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav can be seen. In one of the photos, she is seen receiving an award from former President Ram Nath Kovind.

In 2023, Seema met President Draupadi Murmu, calling it“a moment of pride”. She was honoured as the Champions of Changemaker by former President Ram Nath Kovind for her work towards the 'Cervical cancer-free India' campaign.

The photo gallery on the NGO's website also includes Seema Singh's pictures with Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Aditi Rao Hyadri, and Arjun Kapoor.

Seema's NGO 'MeghaShrey' works to provide a better and dignified life to the women, children and underprivileged sections of the society. The vision of the NGO is to build a brighter future for the different communities of the society through their different program's round the year.

The star-studded sangeet

Guests at the star-studded event, hosted by Sushmita Sen, along with Karan Johar and Vaani Kapoor, witnessed dance performances by Shahid Kapoor, who grooved to his songs“Shaam Shaandaar”,“Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya”, and“Mauja Hi Mauja”. The actor even had an outfit change during his dance performance.

Shahid was seen dancing with the bride, groom and several other family members.

Most of the celebrities were seen wearing all-black outfits. A video showed Arjun Kapoor seated next to Seema Singh during the dance performances. Another video shower actor Shilpa Shetty meeting and greeting the couple, and posing with them for a picture.