'Bring A Chair, Sit Down And Watch': Mithun Chakraborty Tears Into Bengal Police, Calls For President's Rule In State

BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty , while requesting for the imposition of the President's Rule in West Bengal in the wake of deadly violence in Murshidabad said that at the very least, the military should be deployed in the state for two months during the elections.

“I've requested many times, and I'm still requesting the Home Minister. At the very least, please deploy the military inside for two months during the elections. If they are deployed, then fair elections will happen,” IANS quoted him as saying.

He also criticised the Bengal Police and said,“Whenever there's a riot or disturbance, they just bring a chair, sit down, and watch like it's a performance. And once it's over, they pack up their chairs and go home. That's their job. Eyes closed, everything ignored...”

Mithun's jibe at Mamata Banerjee

Mithun, while talking about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee , said, "If that madam (Mamata Banerjee) really wanted to, everything could be shut down in just one day. Just one day, and it would all be over. But until now, she hasn't even said anything. Anyway, that's a different matter. In Bengal right now, Sanatani people, Christians, Sikhs-all our brothers-they are not going to vote for this party. Their time is over now, so you have to keep their vote bank happy. That's why no matter what wrong is done, nothing will be said against them..."

Mithun on Waqf Bill in Bengal

He said he believed that the Waqf Amendment Ac t was just an excuse and used as a cover, whereas the real agenda was something else.“I believe the Waqf Bill is just an excuse. It was used as a cover the real agenda lies elsewhere, and that's why the riots happened. Now, who's behind it? Madam (Mamata Banerjee) keeps saying she won't allow the land to be taken, she won't let this happen why does she keep making such statements? I don't know if she considers herself above the President. But she's not, right? She's just the Chief Minister of one of the 28 states. The Bill has already been passed in both Houses and signed by the President...” the IANS report quoted him as saying.

“The Waqf Bill is supposed to be for our Muslim brothers and their women. But actually, what has happened is that the leaders have taken over all the lands and used them for their own purposes - some built godowns and rented them out. Whatever money came from selling or renting, they earned from it - fine, no problem. But if they had given something to the Muslim brothers, to my Muslim sisters, then it would have been a different matter. But they are just enjoying all the benefits themselves,” Mithun added.

When asked what he thinks about the West Bengal Governor visiting the violence-affected areas, Mithun said, "He should have gone earlier. They delayed it; they weren't allowing him to go. The people don't need money they need the mental strength that someone is standing with them. But even if they want to go, they won't be allowed. Just sit and keep getting beaten what can I say?"

Murshidabad violence

Violence erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad district and Jangipur during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act on April 11 and 12, with clashes between demonstrators and police resulting in stone-pelting and torched police vehicles.

After the Calcutta High Court order, BSF has deployed five companies to support state police operations, IG South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat said on Saturday.

Three people were killed on Friday night in Murshidabad in the aftermath of mob violence in the district, West Bengal Police said.

(With inputs from IANS)