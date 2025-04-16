Orchardists Advised To Spray Fungicide Before Rains

Experts said rainfall plays a key role in the spread of foliar diseases.“Moisture from rain wets leaf surfaces and creates an ideal environment for fungal infections to thrive. Rain also helps spores travel from one part of the tree to another and from plant to plant,” they said.

To minimise this risk, applying fungicides before rain can significantly reduce the chances of infection, they said, adding that if the plant is already coated with fungicide, it forms a protective barrier, reducing the likelihood of disease development.

Dr Tariq Rasool, a senior scientist at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), said,“Had there been no further rains forecast, there would be little need to spray fungicides at this stage. Since the weather department has predicted more rains from Friday, it is crucial for growers to act quickly and spray fungicide before the showers begin.”

He said that in areas where there is currently full bloom, people need to go for a mist spray, adding that there is nothing wrong with spraying during bloom if they had sprayed 10 days earlier.

Dr Tariq said that only recommended fungicides must be sprayed.“However, if they (farmers) had sprayed just five or six days ago, then they don't need to spray again as of now,” he added.

He said that last year a few farmers complained about some fungicide; in that case, they can avoid that particular one and use any other recommended fungicide. Any fungicide can create problems in some areas due to location and other issues, he said, as per news agency KNO.

Dr Majid, another horticulture expert, said that orchardists who last sprayed their apple trees in the first week of April-and whose trees are now in full bloom-can safely go ahead with another round of fungicide spraying, but they must spray mistly.

“New research confirms that applying fungicides during bloom does not adversely affect the fruit. The notion that scab won't strike during flowering is a myth-scab can attack at any time. So, if it's been over 10 days since your last spray, you should definitely spray before the rain begins,” he advised.

Dr Majid recommended using mist sprays rather than forceful sprays to protect delicate flower petals and young fruits.“Avoid the practice of soaking or 'bathing' the entire tree. A gentle mist spray is more effective and safer for the crop. Also, the morning hours are the best time for spraying,” he said.

He warned farmers against mixing fungicides with other chemicals like pesticides and insecticides at this stage.“This is a critical period for scab prevention, and growers should focus solely on fungicide applications. Even if light rain occurs a few hours after spraying, the fungicide will still provide protection and reduce the risk of disease,” he said

The expert said that the fresh prediction of rain makes it imperative to apply fungicides immediately.“Taking timely preventive action now can save the crop from potential damage and ensure healthy fruit production,” he added.

