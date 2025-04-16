Egypt, Saudi Arabia Deepen Transport Cooperation, Explore Infrastructure Projects

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, met with Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Saleh Al-Jasser, during an official visit to the Kingdom, to advance cooperation in transportation and logistics sectors.

During the meeting, both ministers reaffirmed the strength of Egyptian-Saudi relations and discussed strategic partnerships in transport, energy, and technology, aligned with Egypt's Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Al-Wazir outlined Egypt's ongoing efforts to localize the transport industry, noting significant progress in metro train manufacturing through the SEMAF factory and the National Egyptian Railway Industries Company (NERIC). These efforts include major metro projects currently underway in Cairo and Alexandria. The NERIC facility is capable of manufacturing railway carriages, while SEMAF has assembled metro components imported from South Korea and has produced several high-quality metro trains.

In a further push to boost local industrial capacity, Al-Wazir highlighted the construction of a major Alstom industrial complex in Borg El Arab, Alexandria. Spanning 40 feddans, the complex will produce rolling stock and key railway infrastructure components, including signaling systems, control panels, wiring harnesses, and other electrical parts. The first factory, to be built on 13 feddans, will focus on producing electrical systems and railway components, while the second will manufacture a variety of rolling stock-including light rail transit (LRT), monorails, and high-speed trains.

Al-Wazir emphasized that Egypt's growing industrial capabilities can effectively serve the Saudi and wider Arab markets. He noted that the country is placing particular importance on industrial integration in transport-related industries.

The ministers also explored opportunities for collaboration in new and renewable energy sectors, including solar and wind power, as well as water desalination and treatment industries. Discussions covered the potential for manufacturing components for these sectors and promoting regional industrial synergy.

Enhancing connectivity between Egyptian and Saudi seaports was another key topic, along with boosting maritime transport cooperation. The two sides also reviewed efforts to strengthen land transport links to facilitate the movement of passengers and goods, building on the work of joint technical committees.

A significant portion of the talks focused on the participation of Egyptian companies in Saudi infrastructure projects. Al-Wazir confirmed that Egypt's leading firms, especially those specialized in infrastructure, bridges, and tunnels, are fully prepared to contribute to major development projects in the Kingdom. He highlighted these companies' extensive experience in executing mega projects to international standards across Egypt and in countries such as Iraq, Libya, and Tanzania.

Al-Wazir pointed to Egypt's national expertise in executing landmark projects, such as the Suez Canal tunnels and the Cairo Metro Line 4, which extends from 6th of October City through the Grand Egyptian Museum and Al-Haram Street to Giza and El-Malek El-Saleh, with future extensions planned to Rehab and the New Administrative Capital.

He also noted the ongoing implementation of the Monorail (East and West Nile lines) and the LRT project. The first and second phases of the LRT-from Adly Mansour Central Interchange Station to the Arts and Culture Station in the New Administrative Capital-have been completed, with the third and fourth phases currently under development.

Saudi Minister Saleh Al-Jasser welcomed Minister Al-Wazir's visit and expressed Saudi Arabia's eagerness to deepen cooperation in transport and infrastructure. He commended Egypt's achievements and highlighted mutual opportunities in maritime industries, road and bridge construction, and renewable energy fields, including wind and green hydrogen.